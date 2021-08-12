RHOBH spoilers: Lisa Rinna calls out Garcelle Beauvais after her tiff with Erika Jayne

Garcelle Beauvais faces of with Lisa Rinna. Pic credit:Bravo

Get ready for an epic face-off between Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna in the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Things were already tense between the two actresses since last season when Lisa went after Denise Richards regarding the cheating scandal.

Garcelle didn’t appreciate the way Lisa handled the situation given that she was friends with Denise for over a decade. And at the beginning of Season 12, the Haitian beauty made it known that she now has a hard time trusting Lisa, but they were taking baby steps to get their relationship back on track.

However, these days Denise is the least of their problems, it’s Erika Jayne and her drama that’s reigniting tensions between the two women.

Last week Erika lashed out at Garcelle for bringing information to the group that she had told her in private. And in a clip for tonight’s episode, Lisa Rinna calls out Garcelle for what happened with Erika.

Lisa Rinna wants Garcelle Beauvais to own it

In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna calls out Garcelle for bringing up the Tom Girardi situation that Erika told her about when the other women were not around.

But Garcelle is not taking the blame for how things played out after she revealed to the group that Tom Girardi had been calling Erika Jayne since she moved out of their home.

In the clip, the cast members seem to be discussing Erika’s shocking reaction to Garcelle last week and the actress remarked, “I did not do it intentionally.”

“Is there anything you can own in it?” interjected Lisa.

“Excuse me?” responded Garcelle

“Garcelle needs to check herself as to why she does what she does. Garcelle throws little darts and people are like, ‘Ow,'” commented Lisa in her confessional. “This is not somebody that has your back. And that’s what I’m trying to get Garcelle to just take a peek at.”

“Is there any part of it that you can own in it?” reiterated Lisa Rinna.

“Absolutely not!” responded Garcelle.

Garcelle Beauvais wants Lisa Rinna to ‘shove it’

During the discussion, the other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members sat by quietly as Lisa and Garcelle exchanged words.

Lisa tried to get Garcelle to own her part in the scene that led to Erika breaking down behind closed doors last week, but Garcelle refused to take the bait.

“Maybe Rinna feels like I asked too many questions but you know, seeing the way she treated Denise, I think that’s a little bit hypocritical” commented Garcelle in her confessional.

“She can take her ownness and shove it as far as I’m concerned!” Garcelle added.

The entire scene will play out tonight in what will no doubt be another memorable episode.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.