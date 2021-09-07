RHOBH spoilers: Garcelle Beauvais has intense sit down with Lisa Rinna, calls her out for not defending her

Garcelle Beauvais tries to hash it out with Lisa Rinna. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais have been at odds since last season and in the upcoming episode, they try to hash things out. The two women had a good relationship, but Lisa’s treatment of former friend Denise Richards last season did not sit well with Garcelle — who is still close friends with the blonde beauty.

Earlier this season Lisa and Garcelle had a sit down to try and mend their relationship, but as the season played out things have become even tenser between them. In a clip for the upcoming episode, Garcelle has a chat with Lisa once again and calls her out for not defending her.

Garcelle Beauvais calls out Lisa Rinna

In a clip for tomorrow’s episode, Garcelle and Lisa decided to have a sit-down but things didn’t end on the best note between the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars.

During their chat, Garcelle reiterated something that she had said weeks prior about feeling a divide within the group with Kyle, Lisa, Erika, and Dorit — members of the Fox Force Five — on one side against the other women.

“I feel like the four of you are together and then me, and Crystal and Sutton are on the other side of everything,” said Garcelle.

“Do you really?” said Lisa during the scene.

“I do, I do and I’ve said it a couple of times,” responded Garcelle. “I just feel like you guys look out for each other but I don’t feel like…you look out for me.”

“Really? Oh Gosh, I’m sorry you feel that, I really don’t feel that way…I really don’t.”

Lisa Rinna says she won’t fight Garcelle’s battles

As the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars continued their chat, Garcelle gave some examples of why she feels Lisa Rinna doesn’t have her back.

She gave an example of the La Quinta trip where Erika Jayne went off on her after she relayed a conversation to the group about Tom Girardi. Erika shared the information with Crystal and Garcelle while on a hike, but she later told them to keep it private.

Garcelle was out of earshot when Erika said it so when the actress brought up the conversation with the other women, Erika was livid and Lisa sided with her.

Garcelle also brought up another moment at Lisa Rinna’s launch party where Dorit called her a bully and Lisa remained quiet.

‘Well it wasn’t my place to say anything in that moment,” remarked Lisa, who had, even more, to say about that in her confessional.

“My loyalty is to the truth, how I see the truth and what Dorit was saying I didn’t disagree with it, I heard the jabs,” said Lisa. “And yet you expect me to like step in and fight your battles? b***h please!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.