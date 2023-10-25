RHOBH Season 13 cast net worth: Who is the richest housewife?

What is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13’s net worth, and who is the richest housewife? That’s a question RHOBH fans are asking as Season 13 finally hits Bravo airwaves.

Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton are gone, but the fallout of their feud has fractured the friend group.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Erika Jayne feels like she is on an island by herself without Lisa, while Kyle Richards feels hurt by many of the ladies.

Along with Erika and Kyle, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff are back for another season. Newbie Annemarie Wiley joins them.

Now that we know the cast let’s get back to taking a look at the net worth of the RHOBH cast members.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The show isn’t called The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for nothing, but who’s the richest might surprise fans.

What is the RHOBH Season 13 cast net worth, and who is the richest housewife?

According to online sources, Kyle has a net worth of $100 million with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, making Kyle the richest RHOBH cast member on Season 13.

Sutton has a net worth of $50 million, the same as Dorit. However, Dorit’s net worth also includes her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley’s portfolio.

Crystal comes in next with $30 million. Yes, that’s combined with her husband Rob Minkoff’s Hollywood filmmaking money.

Erika now has a net worth of $5 million after leaving Tom Girardi and dealing with legal struggles. Following Erika is Garcelle, who comes in with a net worth of $4 million in 2023.

Last but not least is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Annemarie, with an estimated net worth of $2.5 million.

Despite the differences in net worth of the RHOBH ladies, none of them are hurting for cash, that’s for sure.

How did Kyle Richards from RHOBH make her money?

It’s no secret that Kyle has been acting since she was a child and most recently reprised her role as Lindsey Wallace in Halloween Ends. She even produced the show American Woman, which was loosely based on her childhood.

Kyle is also an OG of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, earning a pretty penny for the last 13 years on reality television.

Aside from acting and reality TV, Kyle also has various business ventures, such as her store in Palm Springs, Kyle x Shahida. The store was featured on Season 12 of RHOBH.

Mauricio has his own real estate firm in Los Angeles and turned his business into a reality TV show on Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills. Kyle and Mauricio have several of their own real estate investments, including homes in Aspen, Palm Springs, and Beverly Hills, to name a few.

Right now, Kyle Richards is the richest RHOBH star. However, amid her separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, her net worth could come into question if she and Mauricio get divorced.

Are you surprised at any of the RHOBH star’s net worth?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.