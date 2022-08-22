RHOBH: Lisa Rinna waiting with receipts for upcoming cast trip to Aspen

RHOBH Lisa Rinna is eager to share her receipts of the Aspen trip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna has never been one to shy away from confrontation.

In fact, “owning it” has become her trademark phrase.

Since before the current season of RHOBH premiered, there were rumors that something major went down on the cast trip to Aspen.

Kathy Hilton is at the center of all the drama and Lisa Rinna has been calling her out on social media.

Recently, Lisa posted on social media that she has proof of all that happened on the cast trip.

She said that she will be talking about all that happened, but is also being strategic about not speaking too soon.

Lisa Rinna says she will be talking about what happened in Aspen

@Allabouttrh reposted one of Lisa’s recent social media stories with the added caption, “Lisa Rinna is prepared with her receipts for when the Aspen trip episode airs.”

The Rinna Beauty owner posted a photo of a brown folder on her story that had the words “Aspen receipts” written on it. She added, “Silence is golden.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In another post with a picture of herself from a past season confessional, she wrote one of her iconic sayings, “You better believe I’m gonna talk about it!”

However, fans were not particularly impressed and said that whatever she has on Kathy won’t excuse her poor behavior.

Kathy Hilton has been RHOBH favorite and fans are saying Lisa Rinna’s receipts won’t make a difference

One fan wrote, “Awwww. She still thinks her disgusting actions this season can be redeemed.”

Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

Another viewer wrote, “Can we bring Kim back and TALK ABOUT THE HUSBAND????”

Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

Kim Richards recently said she is open to coming back to the show under the right circumstances.

Lisa recently hit back at fans and said that she is grieving the loss of her mother. She said that’s why she has been unhinged on the show. She attacked Sutton Stracke and even said she enjoyed torturing her while the two were having lunch.

However a fan said, “She’s so petty. This is why her behavior is inexcusable. This is who she is. Period!!!”

Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

Kathy recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live and said she would be civil if she saw Lisa, despite her attacks on social media.

Kathy Hilton and her sister Kyle Richards also had a falling out during the anticipated cast trip. But, they have been working on mending their rift.

That hasn’t stopped Paris Hilton, Kathy’s daughter, from recently shading her aunt Kyle.

Their other sister and former RHOBH OG, Kim Richards, said she was against Kathy going back for another season.

Viewers will get to see the beginning of the cast trip on the next episode of the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.