RHOBH: Lisa Rinna gets trolled online while trying to plug her wine

Viewers of RHOBH are giving Lisa Rinna a taste of her own medicine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lisa Rinna wants her fans to taste her wine, but viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are giving her a taste of her own medicine instead.

The actress took to social media to repost an ad promoting her wine, Rinna Wines.

On their social media page, Rinna Wines is described as “The new French Wine Collection people will most definitely be talking about.”

In the picture she reposted, Lisa was seen with a bottle of wine sitting in her right hand while the cork shot upward.

The reality star smiled, looking away from the camera while above her was written her signature slogan, “Own it.”

The post was captioned, “Introducing @rinnawines by @lisarinna: delicately effervescent, vibrant, and refreshing. Refined wines for unfiltered fun!”

They went on to say that the wine will hit some markets this fall. They also suggested fans look at the product’s social media page for more information. However, fans were not rushing over as they were not impressed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

RHOBH viewers remind Lisa Rinna of her past behavior

Critics took to the comment section to troll Lisa. They said they preferred Kathy Hilton’s tequila instead of Lisa’s wine.

One user wrote, “

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Another viewer humorously wrote, “Always prefer a good tequila over wine. Bye Rinna.”

And an RHOBH fan even used the same language Lisa used in Aspen to take a dig at Kathy. It was during the episode Rocky Mountain Bye. The fan wrote, “Can I please try that @vanderpumpwines it’s my friend Lisa Vanderpumps wine.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna went after Kathy Hilton on RHOBH

During the episode, Kathy wanted to promote the tequila she and one of her daughters and actress Eva Longoria, invested in, Casa del Sol.

Kathy was first shot down by her sister Kyle Richards, who started mocking her by making noise and interrupting her.

Then the ladies went out to a bar together, and Kathy excitedly told the group, “They have my tequila here.” She was very happy to see it.

However, Lisa went up to the bar and ordered another tequila. She said, “I want to try the 818 tequila; it’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila.”

Soon after, hurt and angry, Kathy stormed out of the bar.

Later, the ladies all went to a club together, and Kathy got more and more annoyed. At one point, she wanted to go home, and Lisa went back to Kyle’s house with her.

Lisa alleged that Kathy had a psychotic break and the worse meltdown she had ever seen. She even said she had PTSD from it.

Fans said they believe Lisa is exaggerating the facts to make Kathy look bad.

And Kathy said in the reunion preview that Lisa wanted to use her as her storyline because she needed it. She alleged that Lisa’s Bravo contract was coming to an end. Lisa clapped back on social media after the trailer for the reunion aired.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.