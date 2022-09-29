RHOBH: Kyle Richards speaks out after ‘uncomfortable’ face-off between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna

Kyle Richards reflects on her fight with sister, Kathy Hilton, and Lisa Rinna. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle Richards is the only standing OG of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has been a main cast member for 12 years.

Each season, we’ve witnessed the intense family dynamic between Kyle and her two sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, who have both starred on the hit Bravo show.

Kyle and her oldest sister, Kathy, have had many peaks and valleys in their relationship, and now that she and Kathy are interacting more, their bond has gotten stronger, which shows the hard work they both put in to repair their sisterhood.

But this season has almost destroyed the relationship that Kyle and Kim enjoyed, and the trip to Aspen could have fractured it permanently.

On this week’s episode, the sisters sat down to talk about Kathy’s Aspen meltdown, and Lisa Rinna joined them, as she was the only Housewife to witness what Lisa calls a “psychotic break.”

Kyle sat down on the RHOBH After Show and talked about how uncomfortable the meeting was between the three ladies.

RHOBH: Kyle Richards said she’s ‘scared’ of what else she was going to hear at the meeting

Kyle revealed that Kathy had intended to apologize to Lisa Rinna, and Lisa just happened to be coming to Kyle’s home later that day, so it was an unplanned showdown.

“It was so unbelievably uncomfortable just seeing my sister and Lisa Rinna,” Kyle said in her interview. “I know what triggers both of them, and I was just like ‘don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t do it’.”

Kyle saw that things were about to turn bad when the ladies started “triggering” each other during the discussion, hurling accusations at each other. Kyle admitted, “I don’t have that in me. It becomes a point where it’s just too stressful and I wanted to believe my sister’s apology, and I wanted to be able to move forward.”

But another fear Kyle had was that she would find out more about what Kathy said, and she wasn’t emotionally prepared to handle that. “I almost don’t think I want to know any more,” Kyle sadly said, adding, “I almost think I can’t, I can’t hear.”

Kyle concluded by saying, “This is really, really messy now.”

Kyle said the three sisters are now in a good place

As the Season 12 trailer hit social media in May, viewers saw that Kyle and Kathy had a fight ahead but had no idea how bad it was. At that time, Kyle confessed that she and Kathy were in a good place, even with the rough season they had endured.

“My sisters and I are good right now,” Kyle said before the season aired. “Obviously, we’ve had bumps in the road, but we’re blood. We always come back together.”

Kyle added that most siblings do have both good and bad times over the years, but with her sisters, millions of fans are analyzing every move they make. “They don’t have the audience observing and analyzing how and why, what happened,” Kyle explained, adding, “we’ll always come back together.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.