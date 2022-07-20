RHOBH: Kyle Richards says it’s ‘very difficult’ filming with sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards

Kyle Richards opens up about filming with her sisters. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kyle Richards started the show with her sister Kim Richards by her side, but that didn’t bode too well for their relationship. Admittedly, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star thinks it’s more difficult to film with family than with a group of friends.

Last season Kyle’s other sister Kathy Hilton joined the show and it was smooth sailing for the duo.

However, that was short-lived as they went through another tough spot while filming Season 13, which will play out when Kathy makes her debut.

While the cast was filming the show, Kathy was busy with her daughter Paris Hilton’s wedding — therefore missing several cast events. However, she is set to appear very soon, and based on the teaser, there’s a storm brewing between her and some of the women.

From what we’ve seen, Kathy got called out for saying something about Kyle, which seemingly led to a tense conversation between the two sisters.

It’s situations like these that lead to Kyle saying it’s so difficult to film with her family.

Kyle Richards says it’s difficult filming with Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton

The Daily Mail shared an interview with Kyle from her appearance on Channel Seven’s The Morning Show in Australia, where she confessed that it’s not easy being on the show with her sisters Kim and Kathy.

“That’s very difficult. When my sister Kim was on, it was great, and then it was awful,” said Kyle of her early years on the show with Kim Richards. “It was one of the worst times on the show for me ever.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was referring to the dramatic moment in Season 1 where Kyle blasted Kim and called her an alcoholic. At the time there was chatter about Kim abusing alcohol, but she had not publicly admitted it.

Kim went to rehab after that, but her relationship with Kyle was severely affected. The two sisters have come a long way since then but we might have a repeat of that blow-up this time between Kathy and Kyle.

Kyle Richards teases upcoming drama with Kathy Hilton

During her chat, Kyle touched on a tense confrontation between her and Kathy that aired in the Season 12 trailer. That scene is yet to play out, but it might give Kyle flashbacks of her Season 1 altercation with Kim Richards.

“With Kathy, I was like, ‘It’s gonna be great, we’re gonna have fun.’ And we really did last season,”admitted the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star — who noted that it won’t be smooth sailing for her and Kathy this time around.

“Of course, something happened this season,” she admitted. “But we are sisters. We’re blood. So, we’ll always come back together again at the end of the day.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.