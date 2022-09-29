RHOBH: Kyle Richards forgave Kathy Hilton before Lisa Rinna came along

Kyle Richards asks her sister Kathy Hilton if she hates her. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Silence is Golden, was an emotional one for sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards.

Kathy went to Kyle’s house to apologize for her behavior in Aspen. She was very emotional and even appeared embarrassed.

She told her younger sister, “I’m here to apologize to you.”

She added remorsefully, “I started ranting and venting my feelings, and I didn’t think that they would get back to you.”

Later, viewers will discover that Kathy asked Lisa Rinna, the only one who witnessed her meltdown, to stay silent.

Kathy didn’t want Kyle to get their feelings hurt if she found out the things she said out of anger.

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards have a heart to heart

Kathy also opened up to Kyle about feeling insecure in Aspen. She pointed out that Kyle had teased her a lot during the trip.

Bravo flashbacks showed Kyle mocking her clothes, interrupting the presentation of the tequila she invested in, Casa del Sol.

Kyle also didn’t stand up for her when Lisa ordered Kendall Jenner’s tequila to take a dig at Kathy.

However, Kyle felt that it was Kathy who had more apologizing to do and didn’t want the situation turned on her.

Kyle Richards said Kathy Hilton embarrassed her

Kyle also was vulnerable to Kathy and said that she got embarrassed when she yelled at her at the club in front of her friends when she wanted her sister to leave with her.

She told Kathy, “It really hurt me and embarrassed me.”

Kyle explained in her confessional that she is the baby of the family, so her sisters still think they can boss her around.

She went on to ask her why she acted like that. Kathy said it was a combination of feeling insecure, too much wine, tiredness, and Aspen’s altitude.

Kyle also revealed to her sister that she felt like she didn’t get any support from them.

She added, breaking down, “And when I hear you talk like that, the things you said, I feel like you hate me or something. If someone hurts me, I have to keep them at arm’s length to protect myself. Blood included.”

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton hug it out

Kathy held back tears and asked her sister to hug her. She held her tight and told her that she didn’t hate her. Kathy told Kyle she loved her and that she was proud of her.

She complimented her on being a great mother and wife. She said Kyle was very giving and talented. However, she asked that Kyle make a bit more time for her.

Kyle revealed in her confessional that sometimes her older sister calls only to vent and doesn’t ask about her. She admitted to ignoring Kathy’s calls sometimes.

The sisters seemed to make up and promised to do better for each other.

Kyle said in her confessional that all that Kathy said meant a lot to her, but she didn’t know what to believe because it contradicted what she said to Lisa during her meltdown.

Lisa Rinna doesn’t accept Kathy Hilton’s apology

Lisa joined the ladies at Kyle’s house, which was downhill from there.

Kathy apologized to Lisa, but she wasn’t having it. She told Kathy that she was shaken by what happened and asked if she knew that she had locked herself in her bedroom.

Kathy said she didn’t recall that but admitted to saying some “cruel” things out of anger.

She explained again that she had a lot going on and even cried as she said that on top of everything going on that weekend, she also found out about a friend’s terminal cancer.

Lisa bluntly said, “I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it with me. You can have your tears.”

She added, “You’re not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now.”

Lisa even told Kathy that she had a “Blackheart.” She told her that she had to take responsibility for everything she said about everyone in the group.

Kathy apologized profusely without going into details and told Lisa that she, too, could be unkind.

Bravo flashed back to all the times Lisa lost her cool and even attempted to grab Kim Richards, Kathy, and Kyle’s sister, by the neck.

When Kathy saw the conversation going in circles, she peacefully left Kyle’s house.

Lisa pointed out in her confessional that Kathy was wearing the same T-shirt with “PEACE” written on it that she wore in Aspen. She said that bugged her.

