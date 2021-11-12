RHOBH: Kyle Richards calls Dorit Kemsley ‘unbelievably strong’ following terrifying home invasion

Kyle Richards opens up about Dorit Kemsley. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/Bravo

Dorit Kemsley’s castmates have been rallying around the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star since her terrifying home invasion, and now Kyle Richards is speaking out. The OG touted her castmate as “unbelievably strong” for the way she handled the situation.

Dorit has jumped right back into filming Season 12 of the show in an effort to get back some semblance of normalcy.

However, it will take quite a bit of time for her to fully recover mentally from the traumatic incident and Kyle also noted that the women have to be a lot more careful going forward.

Kyle Richards says Dorit Kemsley is ‘unbelievably strong’

Kyle recently opened up about how her friend has been coping over the past few days and noted how proud she was of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate.

“She is unbelievable strong,” commented the OG during a chat with Entertainment Tonight

“Her recounting what happened is just absolutely terrifying and she really really handled herself like a pro in that moment,” continued Kyle– who was referring to Dorit’s actions during the home invasion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dorit recently opened up about being held at gunpoint by three masked men while her two kids Jagger and Phoenix slept in their rooms nearby. The RHOBH star revealed that the intruders wanted to kill her but recounted that she begged for her life and the lives of her kids.

During the interview, Kyle also confessed that things haven’t been easy for Dorit following the incident.

“The aftermath has not been so easy,” shared the Beverly Hills Housewife. “You know I think she was so shocked in the beginning, to be honest, and then after it sort of set in what really happened– which is to be expected– and it’s gonna take her a long time to heal.”

Kyle Richards says they all need to be careful

Kyle Richards knows all too well what it’s like to have her home invaded by criminals as a similar incident happened to her back in 2018.

Luckily Kyle and her family were away on vacation in Aspen during the home invasion at her Encino, California property. The burglar took off with over one million dollars worth of bags and jewelry– many of them with sentimental value.

in 2020 Kyle even accused a woman of wearing one of the stolen pieces, but the woman had appraisal papers for the ring dating back to 1980 along with other proof that the ring did not belong to the RHOBH star.

Since the robbery, Kyle has made some changes regarding what she shows on social media.

The 52-year-old noted during her recent interview that Dorit’s recent home invasion was “just another reminder that we all have to be careful…when you’re [in] the public eye and you’re on Instagram people can see things, we have to think about those things.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.