RHOBH: Kathy Hilton posts cryptic quotes after recently filming the reunion

RHOBH star Kathy Hilton is not holding back after the reunion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePress Agency

Kathy Hilton just filmed her second reunion for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As expected, her sophomore season was harder than her first season as she was seen feuding with her sister Kyle Richards and co-star Lisa Rinna.

After the reunion was filmed, Kathy took to social media to share some interesting messages.

In the first one, she reposted a reel that spoke about some people’s lack of accountability.

It said, “Some people are committed to misunderstanding you (no matter what you do) because you trigger something in them.”

Adding, “It’s just projection and an inability to take accountability.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton is moving forward despite the negativity on the show

The fan favorite is not letting the negativity get to her, as her message ended with, “Pay them no mind and keep moving forward.”

Pic credit: @kathyhilton/Instagram

Could this message be about her co-star Lisa Rinna?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa has been going after her for a few months now. Recently, she even shared a private text message Kathy had sent her. She wrote that she was ready for the reunion and insinuated that she would be coming with receipts.

The Soap Opera star has been acting recklessly on social media lately, which she blamed on grief. It wouldn’t be surprising if Kathy was referring to Lisa when talking about people refusing to understand her.

However, this wasn’t the only cryptic message the Casa del Sol tequila owner shared.

Kathy Hilton shares a message about being heartbroken

Her second post seemed more personal, and perhaps aimed at someone closer to her.

She shared, “Sometimes we create our own heartbreaks through expectation.”

Pic credit: @kathyhilton/Instagram

Kathy had a falling out with her sister Kyle on the cast trip to Aspen.

Lisa also reported to Kyle that her sister was badmouthing her.

In the last episode, Kyle mocked her sister when she was trying to present her tequila brand, Casa del Sol. She also mocked Kathy’s outfits and bags on numerous occasions.

In the preview for next week’s episode, Kathy is upset that Lisa ordered another tequila brand when the bar had her tequila. She is seen walking out of the bar and saying that Kyle did nothing to defend her.

Viewers will have to wait for the reunion to air to see if the sisters mended their relationship, and where things stand between her and Lisa.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.