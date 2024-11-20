RHOBH fans praise ‘activated’ Dorit Kemsley following argument with Kyle Richards in Season 14 premiere

After months of hype, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 finally premiered on Tuesday evening, and it was well worth the wait.

There were many significant changes for the long-in-the-tooth Bravo hit, including Dorit Kemsley’s no-holds-barred approach to confronting her enemies.

Many worried that Dorit’s feud with one-time friend Kyle Richards was merely a ruse to get all the attention on the show.

It wouldn’t be the first time a reality series has heightened the tension to engage more viewers.

However, you could cut the tension between the two women with a knife when they reunited at Sutton Stracke’s event.

Dorit came into the event dressed to the nines and unafraid to confront those who wronged her, which made her awkward sitdown with Kyle all the more fascinating.

Dorit’s candor immediately took Kyle aback, and viewers quickly picked a side.

Dorit and Kyle are not friends

In the past, Dorit has been criticized for taking a backseat in some of the arguments, but it seems that this season is all about her finding her voice.

“I’m loving it from Dorit. She is done putting up with Kyle’s manipulation,” one fan said.

“I am here for it.”

“Dorit is clocked in and activated,” said another viewer who is ready to see what Season 14 brings for the cast members.

“This is the season of Dorit and I’m here for it,” a third viewer declared.

“She told Kyle – you’re not the star this year, it’s me.”

When Andy Cohen praised Dorit earlier this year, there were many skeptics, but his sentiments seemed right on the money.

“I’m watching this season. Go Dorit,” another viewer chimed in.

“Dorit gets center diamond, seated next to Andy at the reunion, and immediate queen status.”

There is still a whole season to watch, but the above may come true if Dorit has the same energy as it progresses.

Another viewer put Kyle on blast because she decided to call Dorit “aggressive.”

“It’s setting boundaries,” the viewer doubled down.

Much of Tuesday’s season premiere featured the women apart until they all came together at the episode-ending event.

RHOBH Season 14 is a breath of fresh air

Viewers met Bozoma Saint John, who is already a much better cast member than recent one-and-done additions Diana Jenkins and Annemarie Wiley.

The dynamics have shifted considerably, as the series aims to bounce back following the ho-hum Season 13.

We’re still very early into the season, so we’ll have to wait another few weeks to see whether it keeps up the pace.

What are your thoughts on Dorit coming for Kyle on the premiere?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.