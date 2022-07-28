RHOBH: Erika Jayne will ‘never forget’ the warning she gave to her costars last season

Erika Jayne reminds her costars of a past warning. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Erika Jayne will never forget the stern warning she gave to her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates last season as her legal drama played out on camera. However, in case they have forgotten she just posted a reminder.

Erika came under fire from viewers last season as the alleged crimes of her estranged husband Tom Girardi came to light.

After watching the XXPEN$IVE singer flaunt her extravagant lifestyle people were outraged over the allegations that the money being spent was stolen from widows and orphans.

Erika became embroiled in the mounting lawsuits that were levied against Tom by former clients who claimed they never received the millions they were owed.

While many assumed Erika would quit the show as she became the subject of increased media attention, the 51-year-old surprised everyone.

Naturally, her castmates had questions about Erika’s possible involvement in Tom’s alleged crimes. However, while most of the women tiptoed around the topic Sutton Stracke pushed for answers and that didn’t sit well with Erika.

Erika Jayne will ‘never forget’ the warning to her costars

Sutton Stracke led the charge last season as she tried tirelessly to get Erika Jayne to explain some of the allegations. She also made it known that her costar has not been entirely truthful after Erika told a complicated story about a car accident involving Tom Girardi.

Erika had told the story to Kyle Richards when it initially happened but had left out some key details. However, when she told the full story it was too shocking to believe and Sutton wasn’t buying it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Once word got back to Erika that she was being called a liar she confronted her castmate during a group dinner. At one point the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tearfully issued a warning to her castmates.

“There’s going to be a day when all of this is behind me, and it’s going to be a very sweet day,” said Erika. “I’m going to remember those who were with me, and I’m going to remember those who were against me. Trust me.”

Erika recently posted the quote on her Instagram Story adding, “Will never forget this.”

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Erika Jayne’s drinking is a cause for concern

Erika’s legal drama has come up this season but it hasn’t been the major topic of conversation. Instead, it’s her drinking that has some of the women worried.

A few weeks, a drunken Erika cursed at Garcelle’s14-year-old son, Jax, and told him to “get the f**k out of here,” while at his mom’s birthday party.

In the latest episode, Erika was drunk again this time at Diana’s holiday party, but things got worse after she stumbled out of the event.

During a chat with Lisa Rinna, she confessed to throwing up, blacking out, and hitting her head when she got home, and there’s plenty more to come this season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.