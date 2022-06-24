RHOBH: Erika Jayne talks dating and explains why she’s ‘socially awkward’ with men

Erika Jayne talks about dating. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne is back in the dating world, and it’s a scary endeavor not just for her but for her prospective dates as well. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about living the single life after being married for 21 years.

Erika filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband, Tom Girardi, back in 2020 amid fraud and embezzlement claims laid against him. The embattled attorney and his law firm Girardi and Keese, are embroiled in legal drama as former clients alleged they are owed millions of settlement money they never received.

Meanwhile, Erika is wrapped up in Tom’s legal woes as well —being named in several of the lawsuits for being complicit in the alleged illegal dealings.

However, Erika is not letting the mounting legal problems stop her from getting her feet back into the dating pool, no matter how daunting it may seem.

Erika Jayne admits she’s ‘socially awkward’ with men

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently spoke about her dating life in an interview and shared that it hasn’t been easy after being a married woman for so long.

Erika shared on E! Daily Pop that dating is “Hard, because I don’t think people really know what to expect.”

“I can’t get on an app,” she continued, “What if Dahmer shows up?”

The 50-year-old has been married for a very long time, having spent over two decades with Tom Girardi before they split in 2020. Before that, Erika was married to her first husband, Thomas Zizzo, the father of her 26-year-old son Tommy Zizzo.

With most of her adult life spent being married, it’s admittedly not easy for Erika to maneuver dating again.

“I’m really socially awkward about this,” she admitted laughingly. “I say how I feel and I realize men don’t like that. They say they want a woman that’s forward but they really don’t.”

Erika Jayne says men are ‘afraid’ of her

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued to dish about the trials of dating during her chat with the media outlet.

Interviewer Justin Sylvester suggested that men are actually “scared” of Erika, and she agreed.

“They are!” responded the XXPEN$IVE singer. “They actually told me, ‘I’m afraid of you,’ and I was like, ‘Why? I’m modern. I thought I was doing what women are supposed to do, which is speak your mind and say what you like, and no.”

Erika also dished on another topic, RHOBH, and teased much more drama to come this season with 14 episodes left to air.

“It’s nuts and it gets really good at the end,” she revealed. “You know how seasons kind of wax and wane? but this one really gets turned up at the end.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.