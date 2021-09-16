RHOBH: Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi selling their La Quinta home to help repay victims

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s La Quinta property is for sale. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Tom Girardi have put one of their homes on the market. The money from the La Quinta property will be used to repay some of the victims, who are owed millions by the embattled attorney.

Ronald Ronald Richards, the attorney for the trustee overseeing the Girardi Keese bankruptcy case, recently shared the news on Twitter along with details about how the money will be divided.

Attorney says Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi home is for sale

The La Quinta property that is now up for sale is not the one Erika or Tom occupied during their marriage, so it was another home that was featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The house was a topic of conversation on the show recently when the cast enjoyed a trip to La Quinta, and Erika mentioned she and Tom owned a home there. The 50-year-old noted that she had never been to the house and didn’t know exactly where the property was.

However, that information is of no use to Erika anymore because it is now listed for sale at $1.25 million.

Ronald Richards shared the news on Tuesday when he tweeted, “Breaking: Girardi’s La Quinta condo is finally up for sale…”

He also explained how the money from the property will be split, “The sale will result at a minimum of $730,000 to the estate with $584k going to the Ruigomez creditors. $335k is going to Girardi’s trustee’s attorney’s bill.”

If the name Ruigomez sounds familiar, that’s because they were among the victims featured in The Housewife and the Hustler, and it seems they are at the top the list of victims who will be repaid.

Details of Erika Jayne’s La Quinta home

The former home belonging to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her estranged husband Tom Girardi is now for sale.

Us Weekly recently shared some details and a few images of the condo, which spans 3,708-square-feet.

The three-bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms property was build in 2015 and offers a view of the nearby golf course and mountains.

It has an in-ground pool, a three-car garage, and even a guest house.

This is not the only property the estranged couple has been trying to unload to repay their debt. Erika and Tom’s Pasadena mansion, which was featured on RHOBH when they were still together, was also put up for sale a few months ago.

The Mediterranean style, 10,000 square foot home was listed at $13.5 million and boasts nine bathrooms, four bedrooms, a library, a pool, and even a small chapel which Erika showed off to her castmates in a past episode of the Bravo show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.