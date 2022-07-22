RHOBH: Denise Richards missed Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party due to ‘unfortunate circumstances’

Denise Richards talks about missing Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Even though Denise Richards has been absent from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for two seasons, she is still very much a hot topic of discussion among the current cast.

Denise left the show with rumors swirling of an alleged affair she had with Brandi Glanville, and the news was just so juicy, viewers, fans, and the ladies of Beverly Hills are still talking about it.

So when Garcelle Beauvais said that she was expecting Denise to show at her birthday party this season, all of the Housewives ears perked, and they were curious how Denise would act once she was back with the group again.

Viewers were disappointed when Denise was a no-show at the party. Everyone had something to say; even Erika Girardi, who has no problems with Denise, verbally attacked her in a drunken stupor.

Garcelle expressed how disappointed she was that Denise didn’t show because she and Denise are great friends, and Garcelle had stuck up for her during Season 10 when most of the cast was attacking Denise.

Denise is speaking out about what happened the night of Garcelle’s birthday party, and where things stand with her longtime friend now.

Denise Richards said she ‘really did’ want to be at Garcelle Beauvais’ party

In a recent interview, Denise was asked about the birthday party, and she let fans know why she didn’t show up that evening. She said, “I really did want to be there for [Garcelle’s] birthday, but I was not able to be there. She knows why I couldn’t.” Denise didn’t specifically answer why she didn’t show, but made it clear that she spoke with Garcelle and there was an understanding.

Denise continued, “It was unfortunate circumstances why I wasn’t able to, but she knows. Everything is great with her and I.” She also revealed that she and Garcelle, along with Sutton Stracke, had lunch together recently at the famous Hollywood restaurant, The Ivy, which was documented on Instagram.

She added, “It’s all good with Garcelle and I, and I love and adore her.” It sounds like Garcelle was able to work out her feelings of disappointment with Denise, and continue a warm friendship.

Does Denise Richards miss being on RHOBH?

“I absolutely do not regret going on the show,” Denise admitted. “I loved the moments that we had traveling, and dinners with each other, and there’s a great comradery with the women.”

She continued about the not-so-great part of being a Housewife, saying, “There’s some challenging times that I also experienced, and all the women have at one point or another. But I enjoyed my time.”

Does that mean Denise is open to returning to RHOBH in the future? She said, “I never say never!”

Denise also spoke on her fractured friendship with Lisa Rinna, and confirmed that she did get an apology text from Lisa after their falling out. Now that she is in a good place with most of the cast, maybe this is the perfect time to make a return. Faithful fans will have to stay tuned!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.