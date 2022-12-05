RHOBH: Denise Richards goes makeup-free while out with Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards rocks a natural look while out with her husband. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards may not have a pre-scandal Erika Jayne-sized wardrobe, but her natural beauty makes whatever she wears look good.

Whether she’s in full glam and a floor-length gown or casual in loungewear, Denise always brings it.

Recently, she rocked a Sporty Spice look in bright sweatpants and sneakers.

Denise was spotted in the outfit during a day out in Malibu with her husband, Aaron Phypers.

The mom-of-three looked cozy in the sweatpants and matching crewneck sweatshirt as she took an after-lunch stroll.

The couple was seen shopping at an optical store (pun intended) after a relaxed meal together.

Denise Richards stays cozy in sweats

The actress wore a matching highlighter yellow set for her day out.

Her neon sweatshirt featured a black and white checkered pattern on the elbows. The Wild Things Star wore an old pair of black and red hightop sneakers with white details.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers take a post-lunch walk and stop in an eyeglasses store. Pic credit: RMBI/BACKGRID

Denise carried a black puffer jacket that had blue, red, and yellow stripes on each shoulder that matched the logo on her sweatshirt.

She walked alongside her husband, who was in a simple pair of jeans and a flannel under a green jacket. Aaron had sunglasses on and kept his eyes down, but Denise stood out in her colorful sweats.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star let her natural beauty shine through. She went makeup-free and wore her long blonde hair down.

Denise looked relaxed following the recent road rage incident she and Aaron encountered.

RHOBH alum Denise Richards is safe after a car shooting

The couple faced a harrowing day recently after being shot at in Aaron’s truck.

Aaron was driving his wife to set for a new movie she’s in when a driver behind them grew increasingly agitated.

It was reported that Denise’s husband was having trouble finding the location of the set. The driver behind them became annoyed and began shouting at them.

After Aaron let the car pass, the man pulled out a gun and shot at the truck, leaving a bullet hole on the back of the driver’s side.

Luckily no one was injured, but Aaron remained by his wife’s side throughout the rest of the day before driving home.

Denise and Aaron seem to have recovered from the shock and enjoyed their weekend stroll.

