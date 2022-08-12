RHOBH: Denise Richards explains what led to her divorce from Charlie Sheen 

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen discusses toxic marriage to Charlie Sheen. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards appeared on the podcast of a fellow Bravolebrity, Caroline Stanbury from Ladies of London and The Real Housewives of Dubai, where she offered insight into her divorce from Two and a Half Men actor Charlie Sheen.

Denise was a guest on Caroline’s podcast Divorced Not Dead, and she spilled the tea, calling the relationship “toxic” but revealing good came from the relationship.

Denise ultimately split from Charlie while she was six months pregnant with their second child together.

E! Online reported about the podcast conversation, which took place between Caroline and Denise on Wednesday.

Denise explained, “No offense to him [Charlie] but I think he would take that and understand what I’m saying. It was very toxic.”

Denise could be referring to Charlie’s struggles with substance abuse, which have made headlines throughout the years, before and after his relationship with Denise.

Denise Richards stayed in relationship with Charlie Sheen because of guilt

Denise admitted to hanging onto the relationship for longer than was healthy for the sake of her daughters.

She shared, “It made me also know I could one day tell my girls that I did everything I could possibly do to make this family unit. I felt the most guilty splitting up the family unit. I struggled with that for years.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

But things were going on behind-the-scenes that fans were unaware of.

Denise added, “There is a lot that the public doesn’t know, and you never know what goes on behind closed doors. It was not a good situation.”

However, Denise remained optimistic about the relationship because it brought her the gift of life in the form of daughters Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen. Denise said, “because I really do feel that he and I were brought together to have our daughters.”

Denise Richards relationship with Charlie Sheen

Denise and Charlie were a picture-perfect couple who met on the set of Good Advice in 2000. Denise appeared on Charlie’s show Spin City, and the two quickly hit it off, going on a date in San Francisco, where Charlie lived.

Charlie and Denise wed in 2002 in front of a star-studded crowd, including Angie Harmon and Heather Locklear.

Unfortunately, the honeymoon didn’t last long. Denise gave birth to Sami Sheen in 2004 but filed for divorce from Charlie in 2005 while pregnant with Lola.

The divorce was finalized in 2006.

Charlie moved on, marrying and divorcing Brooke Mueller and dating other women, including his goddesses. Meanwhile, Denise married Aaron Phypers in 2018.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.