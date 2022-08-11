Crystal stuns for an NYC visit. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff struck a pose in a mirror after an exciting night on WWHL — and told fans, “In NYC, I’m a cool mom.”

Crystal’s fashion game is on point, and fans would expect nothing else of one of the RHOBH ladies.

A trip to New York City for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen had Crystal sporting her best fashion attire.

The brunette beauty appeared on the show alongside her good pal and co-star Kathy Hilton.

They dished the latest the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama as Season 13 of the hit show just keeps getting more intense.

After her chat with Andy on WWHL, Crystal gave her fans a closer look at the fabulous outfit she chose for her night back in the clubhouse.

Crystal Minkoff in midriff-baring top strikes a pose in mirror selfie

For her Watch What Happens Live appearance, Crystal opted for a pair of satin-like hot pink pants and a matching blazer with a floral shirt underneath.

This morning Crystal took to Instagram to give fans a look at her outfit minus the jacket. Standing in front of her hotel mirror, Crystal struck a pose to reveal a floral print camisole top that bared part of her midriff top that highlighted her physique.

In the photo, Crystal wore her hair down, a different style than she sported on WWHL.

“In NYC, I’m a cool mom. #3am,” she wrote on the IG post.

The post was populated with many comments gushing over Crystal’s stunning look, including some ladies from the Real Housewives world.

Sutton Stracke, who stars with Crystal on RHOBH, The Real Housewives of New York alum Sonja Morgan and The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge all had something to say about Crystal’s look.

Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’s Crystal Minkoff reacts to co-stars talking behind her back

Andy wanted to know what Crystal was thinking after watching the other ladies in the group discussing her eating disorder behind her back.

“Sutton had told me that they were sort of talking about me, but it was a little bit worse than I thought,” Crystal expressed. “It was.”

Crystal and Kathy also weighed in on the fight between Lisa Rinna and Sutton at Dorit Kemsley’s charity event. While Kathy wasn’t paying attention, Crystal shared she told Sutton that family members are off limits.

The two ladies also agree that Garcelle Beauvais has a right to be concerned about Erika Jayne’s drinking, but instead of talking about it, all the women in the group should do something about it.

Crystal Minkoff was a fashionista in New York City as she proved the drama on-screen isn’t keeping her down.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.