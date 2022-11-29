RHOBH casting rumors: What will Season 13 bring?

Casting changes are on the horizon in Beverly Hills. Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Loyal Bravo fans have accepted that cast shake-ups, or at least rumors of cast changes, loom over every season, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is no different.

After the Season 12 reunion, speculation has been higher than ever, with nearly all of the Housewives and friends-of reportedly on the chopping block.

The Real Housewives of New York City completely scrapped their cast and revamped it from scratch, and some wonder if Beverly Hills should follow suit and start over fresh with a new set of ladies.

Even though Kyle Richards has been with the franchise since the very first episode viewers haven’t been feeling her wishy-washy behavior.

However, regardless of her perceived shortcomings, Kyle isn’t going anywhere according to new reports. The same cannot be said for Diana Jenkins, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, and resident villain, Lisa Rinna.

Could we also see some familiar faces back holding a diamond? The chances are good, and two fan favorites might be returning to the franchise for Season 13.

Changes are coming to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast

The biggest question now is, which Housewives are getting the ax?

It looks like Diana Jenkins and Crystal Kung-Minkoff are first on the list. Diana was despised by fans, while Crystal lacks a significant storyline– those things don’t bode well for their future on Bravo.

Lisa Rinna is one of the most divisive Housewives in recent seasons, and fans either love her or hate her – there is no in-between. Petitions have been started to remove the loose-lipped actress from the cast as some viewers find her negativity too much to handle.

The dislike of Lisa started many years ago when she accused Yolanda Foster of faking her long-term illness and the backlash continued due to her treatment of her former friend, Denise Richards. Season 12 showed volatility in Lisa’s personality not becoming a Housewife.

Dorit Kemsley could remain on the show but in a lesser role as a friend instead of full-time. Kathy Hilton is an ultimate fan favorite, so if she decides to stay on the show, she would also reprise her friend role.

Two fan favorites, and bitter enemies, could return to RHOBH

Former besties Lisa Vanderpump and Brandi Glanville could be joining Season 13, according to the rumor mill, which would be huge news for the Bravo universe. However, filming is on pause until 2023 so we’ll have to wait and see.

In seasons past Lisa and Brandi were as close as could be but became bitter enemies by the time Brandi exited the show after Season 5.

Brandi was a guest star for a few seasons after and she also starred on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Lisa Vanderpump left RHOBH after nine seasons, amid the puppy gate scandal and rumors of having sold stories to gossip blogs.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.