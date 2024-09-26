RHOBH alum Annemarie Wiley is ‘super optimistic’ amid upcoming surgery to remove tumor

Annemarie Wiley has been dealing with health issues since we last saw her in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She recently posted a social media update urging people to prioritize their health and noting that she was staying “super optimistic” about her upcoming surgery.

The former athlete is scheduled to remove gallstones and a tumor from her gallbladder.

It will be a rough couple of months for the RHOBH alum, but she’s been getting plenty of love and support on social media.

That’s a drastic change from the brutal backlash she received during her short stint on the show, but she has long since put that chapter behind her.

Annemarie has been busy with her job as a nurse anesthetist, speaking engagements, and family getaways. She’s also snagged a few magazine features worth noting.

However, while she has many good things going on, right now, Annemarie’s main focus is health.

RHOBH alum Annemarie Wiley is ‘super optimistic’ about her upcoming surgery

The RHOBH alum posted a video on Instagram with a health update, stating that her surgery is coming up.

“I have a tumor on my gallbladder and gallstones,” she noted, “So the gallbladder will be coming out very soon.”

Annemarie said the surgeons were very concerned that there could be tumors on her liver, but an MRI put those fears at ease since it didn’t show any visible tumors.

As for the upcoming surgery, the 40-year-old explained that once the gallbladder is removed, it will be sent to pathology and inspected under a microscope.

“That’s when we know if it is cancerous(malignant) or non-cancerous (benign),” shared the nurse anesthetist, who added, “I’m super optimistic; surgeons are super optimistic.”

The mom of four also thanked her followers in the caption, writing, in part, “I can’t even begin to express how much your love and support mean to me 💖.”

“I’m feeling strong and optimistic that this journey will soon be behind me with a positive outcome🙏🏽 ,” she added.

Annemarie has been booked and busy since leaving RHOBH

Annemarie might have been a one-and-done Bravo Housewife, but life has been going great since she left the show.

In the summer of 2024, she was the digital cover girl for Harper’s Bazaar US and Vietnam and shared the news on social media.

“I’m super excited to share my digital cover with @harpersbazaarus @bazaarvietnam. ” She added, “I’m so proud of my multicultural background and upbringing as a Dutch 🇳🇱 and Nigerian 🇳🇬 girl adopted by a Dutch Indonesian 🇮🇩 family in Canada 🇨🇦.”

Most recently, Annemarie was also the Cover Girl for Pump Magazine and shared insights on health, fitness, family, empowerment, and everything in between!

“So grateful for the opportunity to be featured and share my journey,” noted Annemarie in the caption. “WOW! It just keeps getting better ✨🥰.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.