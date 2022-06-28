RHOA: Kandi Burruss gives update on rocky relationship with NeNe Leakes

Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes are still on the outs. Pic credit: Bravo

Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes have had a love-hate relationship ever since Kandi joined Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 2. The ladies have battled for years, and it looks like that will not stop any time soon.

Both Housewives have extremely strong personalities, which sometimes makes for a bad combination. Their feud began almost immediately when the two got into a heated argument, and Kandi warned NeNe that she would blow up on her.

The duo aren’t calling for a truce in the future either, and Kandi recently said that the two still do not have a good relationship and don’t even talk.

Kandi Burruss said she and NeNe are not on the same page

Kandi Burruss walked the red carpet at the BET Awards on Sunday, and she was asked about her current relationship with NeNe and also about NeNe’s lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen.

“No, we don’t talk. We don’t have a good relationship in that sense,” Kandi said of where she stands with NeNe. “I don’t know what the future would hold, but as of now, we don’t have a good relationship, so we don’t communicate.”

Kandi always keeps the door open for the future though, saying, “You can never say never, I would suppose, but as of now, we just aren’t on the same page.”

Kandi also opened up by saying that because she is her most authentic self, she has no secrets, and there is nothing that others can “out” her or “drag” her over.

“I just always feel like it’s best to be myself because if you’re yourself, then you never have to worry about people feeling like they could — you know how people always wanna out celebrities or drag their names through the mud — so I always feel like if I’m always my true, authentic self then there’s nothing for you to out or drag or whatever, I’m always me. No matter what,” Kandi revealed.

NeNe is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with Bravo

In April 2022, NeNe filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, alleging that they fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Atlanta and claimed NeNe complained to executives about years of racist remarks from fellow housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann, but only NeNe suffered consequences.

The lawsuit claims that NeNe’s complaints led to her being forced off the series and that she did not voluntarily quit.

NeNe has said that no one from RHOA has reached out to her since filing her lawsuit. She said, “I haven’t heard from anybody, but I have a really good support system around me, so I am doing really well.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.