RHOA star Porsha Williams reacts to Simon Guobadia’s ICE detainment

Porsha Williams is doing press for Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and not surprisingly, her divorce from Simon Guobadia is a major topic of conversation.

News recently broke that Simon, a Nigerian native, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Porsha reacted to the news during a recent interview, explaining that her estranged husband’s current situation is having an impact on their divorce.

The Bravo star revealed that they’ve done prior divorce proceedings online for the past year.

However, Simon recently requested that their final court date be done in person.

That was before he was detained and now it seems things are at a standstill given his current situation.

RHOA’s Porsha Williams discusses Simon Guobadia’s ICE detainment

The RHOA star was a guest on The Breakfast Club, and she was asked about her estranged husband’s ICE detainment.

“Where is he physically and, like, what’s happening right now?” asked host Loren Lorosa.

“I only know as much as you guys know and as much as what’s online,” responded Porsha. “As far as I know, they’ve been posting that he’s still being detained.”

Porsha had no idea whether the Nigerian businessman was still in Georgia, but she told listeners that Simon’s situation was affecting their divorce.

“I just know I’m trying to finish my divorce and I can’t do that if I don’t have a person to divorce,” shared the GoNaked Hair founder.

She revealed that a couple of weeks ago, Simon requested their last court date to be held in person.

However, Porsha said she didn’t want that option because she knew about his “peculiar” immigration situation and that it wouldn’t benefit either of them to finalize things in person.

The former couple’s divorce is seemingly now in limbo until Simon is released.

Meanwhile, Simon and Porsha’s divorce drama is featured in Season 16 so viewers will see how messy things have become since they called it quits.

Here’s what we know about Simon’s detainment

PEOPLE shared the news on February 21 when Porsha initially reacted to the news of Simon’s arrest in a now-deleted post.

The media outlet noted that according to U.S. Department of Homeland Security records, Simon was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

At the time, he was being held at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia.

Porsha filed for divorce from Simon in 2024 after one year of marriage, only weeks after they posted a PDA-filled photo on social media.

The 43-year-old reality TV star has since deleted all photos and videos of her estranged husband from her online accounts.

Check out Porsha’s interview with The Breakfast Club below.

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Sunday, March 9 at 8/7c on Bravo.