RHOA: Sheree Whitfield and Drew Sidora face-off on social media after recent episode

RHOA Sheree Whitfield feuds with costar Drew Sidora on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Moses Robinson/Opmphoto

A lot of shade was thrown during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

And now the women are taking the drama to social media.

Sheree Whitfield and costar Drew Sidora decided to throw Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore a surprise birthday party.

Drew shaded Sheree at the party, claiming she hadn’t paid for half of the expenses for the party.

Apparently, Drew still hasn’t received the money Sheree owes her.

Drew took to social media to throw some more shade at her costar.

RHOA star Drew Sidora calls out Sheree Whitfield on social media for owing her money

Drew posted a picture of her and Sheree at the party and captioned it, “The moment I realize I wasn’t getting my money.”

The moment I realize I wasn’t getting my money pic.twitter.com/cZIB1afHnS Sign up for our newsletter! August 29, 2022

Sheree didn’t hesitate to answer, clarifying that production had paid for the party. She wrote, “Girl STOP!!! U were PAID 1K to do the small get together and anything over is on u!”

Girl STOP!!! U were PAID 1k to do the small get together and anything over is on u! #iImnotbuyingfriendships #RHOA https://t.co/wcC9cyjIfa — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) August 29, 2022

Drew then attacked Sheree’s clothing line. She wrote, “So you wanted a cheap party like your cheap joggers girl bye.”

Pic credit: @drewsidora/Twitter

Sheree continued on social media and responded to Drew, “Just like them cheap a** wigs you were wearing last season?

Pic credit: @drewsidora/Twitter

Drew defended her wigs, saying there was nothing cheap about Go Naked Hair, Porsha William’s wig brand.

She even posted a picture wearing a wig on social media and made sure to tag Porsha.

Sheree continued to mock Drew. She said that even though she had never heard of Drew when she returned to Housewives, she was told all about Drew’s bad wigs.

Sheree hit below the belt and went after Drew’s marriage

The ping pong match between Sheree and Drew continued on Twitter as Drew told Sheree she wasn’t around last season. She asked how Sheree knew about her wigs.

Sheree told her that the world knew.

Drew said she was happy the world was witnessing her, “Glow up.”

The OG went for the jugular, writing, “I’m so glad the world can give you attention since you aren’t receiving it at home.”

Drew denied it was true, writing, “That’s not one of my issues but at least I have a husband.”

That’s where things took a turn for the worse and got nasty.

Sheree agreed that Drew had a husband but added, “Yeah u do, one that humiliates u, degrades u, makes u look stupid, makes u look weak, & disappears on u…” Sheree added in her hashtag, “I’ll pass.”

@Bravorhoa posted some of the exchange with the caption, “I CAN NOT.”

Fans were quick to point out the irony in Sheree’s attacks on Drew

Some viewers took to the comment section to point out that Sheree had no business talking about how Drew’s husband treats her.

One viewer wrote, “Meanwhile everything she said about Ralph, Tyrone did to her on national television as well! Give it up Sheree.”

Pic credit: @bravorhoa/Instagram

Another fan wrote, “Sheree got 7k shirt on but can’t pay the half she agreed to pay. The rumors are true she don’t pay folks. Which is why her joggers will still be in her spring summer fall.”

Pic credit: @bravorhoa/Instagram

Sheree and Drew went at it for a while on social media. Drew even wrote, “I got time tonight.”

I got time tonight pic.twitter.com/Kbgqka9U0W — DREW SIDORA (@DREWSIDORA) August 29, 2022

They both started retweeting fans who got involved in their drama.

If things can get this heated on social media, viewers should watch out for the reunion!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.