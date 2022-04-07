RHOA: Riley Burruss’ dad, Russell ‘Block’ Spencer, says she is jealous of his other kids and Riley claps back

Riley Burrrus and mom Kandi. Pic credit: Bravo

Kandi Burruss, and her daughter Riley, have been on our screens for thirteen seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and viewers have seen Riley grow from a young girl into a beautiful young woman.

We have also seen Riley’s journey of being raised by a single mother and being estranged from her biological father, Russell “Block” Spencer. Her story tugged at the heartstrings of so many viewers who understood the way Riley felt.

Now, Block is speaking out about the dynamic between all of his children, and how Riley struggles to bond with her siblings.

Block said Riley has ‘jealousy’ of her siblings

In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Block was asked about his relationship with Kandi and also with Riley. He admitted their relationship was doomed from the start because Block was married when he and Kandi got together and she became pregnant with Riley. Block paid no child support and felt Kandi didn’t need it because she was successful and financially stable already.

When Kandi decided that she wanted Block to pay his share, Block was offended by that, and it affected his relationship with Riley. Block mentioned Riley was possibly jealous of his other children due to them being raised in the home with him.

“Every last one of my kids lives with me from when they’re born until they graduate except Kandi’s [daughter],” he explained.

He continued, “I’ve got an accomplished name, [and I gave my kids who lived with me] a lot of stuff. And I think it’s a lot of jealousy because Riley wasn’t in that situation because her mom put me on child support.” He said that Kandi had more money than him, so why would she need support. He also claimed that while Kandi never kept Riley away from him, she also didn’t encourage Riley to see Block either, and it made him angry that the public was perceiving him as a deadbeat dad.

Block said his relationship with Riley did improve after he met with her on the show, and said they are “cool” now. His child support has been paid to Riley in full.

Kandi and Riley both clap back on Block

Once Kandi heard about Block’s interview, she had a message of her own for him.

She said, “I don’t care how well I’m doing, I still need that money you owe me” with the caption “Don’t BLOCK your blessings not doing right by your children.”

Kandi has openly said that it was Riley that wanted the back child support money, not Kandi. Riley said that was her money, and it was owed to her.

Riley also had words for her dad, and addressed his claim that she was jealous of her siblings.

She posted, “My mom and I always try to take the high road. But honestly it’s really upsetting that I constantly have to see you badmouthing us publicly. I was blessed to be raised in a household where my mom provided the best life I could have. No jealously here. I would appreciate it if you could stop talking about us.”

