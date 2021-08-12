RHOA: Porsha Williams announces departure from Dish Nation talks ‘new chapter’ in her life

Porsha Williams is leaving Dish Nation. Pic credit: @Dishnation/YouTube

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams just announced her departure from Dish Nation as she embarks on a “new chapter” in her life. She made the announcement hours ago and made it known that in a matter of days her time as a host on the popular radio show will officially come to an end after eight years.

It’s not clear why the Atlanta Housewife is parting ways with the Dish Nation team but there does not seem to be any hard feelings associated with her exit. Porsha shared a lengthy message on social media saying goodbye to her co-workers and thanking the radio station for the opportunity she was given to be a host on the show.

Porsha Williams announces exit from Dish Nation

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star just posted a message on Instagram bidding goodbye to her time on the show.

“Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard. For the past eight years, I’ve worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best-produced shows on television,” wrote Porsha.

“But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others. So sadly, August 27th will be my last day at Dish Nation.”

The newly engaged reality TV personality continued, “Since 2013, everybody at Dish has been like family to me. There’s a lot of people I’ve met along this journey that I am incredibly thankful for. Whether it was on-air or behind the scenes, they’ve endlessly supported my career and more importantly, my happiness.”

Porsha’s happiness includes being newly engaged to Simon Guobadia and planning three weddings. She also has her own spinoff show set to air on Bravo and is a co-host on Bravo’s Chat Room.

Porsha Williams bids goodbye to her co-hosts

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued to talk about her exit from Dish Nation and she made sure to thank her co-hosts and radio crew in her goodbye tribute.

“To Fox, thank you for giving me this amazing opportunity. As well as Rickey Smiley for believing in me from the beginning!” wrote Porsha.

She continued, “To the crew, thank you for your patience, your intelligence, and your dedication to putting together a fantastic product day in and day out.”

“To my co-hosts, past, and present, thank you so, so much. It meant the world to me to be a part of this cast of characters,” the RHOA star continued. “You made me laugh so hard legit every day, and brought out a side of me that I needed to release.”

“Thank you all for an unforgettable run and almost 10 years of my life I am eternally grateful for. Keep dishing! Love you,” Porsha concluded her post.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.