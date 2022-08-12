RHOA: NeNe Leakes slams Andy Cohen and teases the release of their voice recordings

RHOA NeNe Leakes is threatening to release her audio recordings of Andy Cohen. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG NeNe Leakes had a public falling out with Bravo.

NeNe sent out some cryptic tweets a couple of days ago and without naming him, she said that Andy Cohen has abused her for years.

She also said that she was very tempted to release her audio recordings of him.

Many viewers argue that NeNe made The Real Housewives of Atlanta the success that it is today.

Although it was a group effort, NeNe was easily the star of the show. She had several iconic moments throughout her nine years on.

Her one-liners were smart and funny, she could read someone without skipping a beat, and she was overall entertaining. She also was fierce and did not back down.

The RHOA OG is staying true to herself and speaking her truth.

NeNe Leakes slams Andy Cohen and threatens to spill audio recordings

A couple of days ago, NeNe took to Twitter to share a cryptic message. RHOA fans immediately believed that she was referring to Andy.

She wrote, “I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them. He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years. I want to release these voice recordings so bad.”

In another tweet, she said, “They stop every job opportunity that comes my way.”

Last month, NeNe said that she was working on a tell-all book. She has been very outspoken about her struggles with the network. She accused them of blacklisting her and of being racist toward minority franchises.

The Linnethia lounge owner said that her former employers don’t afford minority cast members the same opportunities as their white counterparts.

NeNe has brought different lawsuits against NBC Universal, Bravo, and Andy.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans react to NeNe Leakes’ tweet

NeNe received several responses to her tweet from RHOA fans’ showing her their unwavering loyalty and support to her.

One fan wrote talking about Andy’s show Watch What Happens Live, “Exactly! And remember WWHL didn’t pop until Nene was there and Kim guest called in? Nene was one of the most frequently invited guests too for many years. She (and other popular HWs) have heavily ‘helped’ Andy build his career get where it is today and got O acknowledegment.”

Another used Monique Samuels of The Real Housewives of Potomac as an example, writing, “She was on Potomac, so it’s NOT just Nene. A lot of these women are afraid of what he could do to their careers that’s why they’re SILENT!!! I am proud of NeNe Leakes for taking a stand in saying enough is ENOUGH!!!”

Andy Cohen has yet to respond to NeNe Leakes’ allegations.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo