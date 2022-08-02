RHOA: NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks twinning with long blonde hair enjoy night out 

Former frenemies Phaedra Parks and NeNe Leakes put differences aside for a blonde girls’ night out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Phaedra Parks, and NeNe Leakes reunited for a girls’ night out in Atlanta at NeNe’s lounge, The Linnethia Lounge.

Phaedra and NeNe posed with singer Ray J, who took pictures with fans and the Bravo-lebrities.

Phaedra rocked the long blonde hair she sported on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2.

Phaedra went with full glam makeup and a denim jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

NeNe sported tan high-waisted pants and a black long-sleeve shirt that showed a hint of cleavage, and she carried a mini crossbody bag.

NeNe and Phaedra looked like sisters with matching blonde tresses in sleek straight styles with center parts.

NeNe Leakes parties with friends at The Linnethia Lounge

NeNe is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with Bravo, the network which saw her become a household name as an original cast member of RHOA. But legal problems seemed to be the last thing on her mind as she partied the night away with her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh.

She wrote in the caption, “SWIPE: Fun Times @thelinnethialounge Last Nite! See Y’all TONIGHT! Go to opentable.com for reservations

Walk ins are welcome! Noon to 3am We are gonna be packed tonight so get there early! @phaedraparks@rayj@nyoni_coutureI APPRECIATE YOUR SUPPORT.”

NeNe and Phaedra had a shady past on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, although they grew up in the same town and attended the same high school.

NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks allegedly dated the same man

NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks got off to a rough start on The Real Housewives of Atlanta due in part to their connection to another Athens-based person, Chuck.

Chuck Smith, a former NFL player, made appearances on RHOA with his wife, Mynique Smith. Chuck alleged to have hooked up with Phaedra, NeNe, and Kandi Burruss.

The trio ended up in a car after they spoke to young students at their former school. During the car ride, Chuck downplayed the relationship with Phaedra and touted his celebrity status.

Chuck said, “I was that guy in Atlanta. I was in my prime. I was from your hometown, and that’s what it is. What describes what we really were? We’re the first version of the friends with the benefits, girl!”

He explained that he had several women at once and said to Phaedra, “You was part of the team.”

It appears that Phaedra and NeNe have moved on from the Athens days.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.