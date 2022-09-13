RHOA: Marlo Hampton opens up about heartbreaking childhood traumas

RHOA star Marlo Hampton cries as she recounts running away from home. Pic credit: @marlohampton/Instagram

Marlo Hampton got her peach, and she ran with it past the finish line.

She gave viewers fashion, shade, glamour and showed her journey raising her beautiful nephews.

Marlo was the star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion the other night, and fans got to see yet another side of her.

Host Andy Cohen asked her about her relationship with her mother because, in the Season 14 finale, Marlo was trying to get to a better place with her.

The Le’Archive owner revealed that her mother went back to her old ways soon after filming for the show.

She was also disappointed that she didn’t spend a lot of time with her grandchildren, Marlo’s nephews.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton revealed she ran away from home

When pressed by Andy about what her childhood was like, Marlo said she ran away from home after her mother had beaten her badly. She tearfully said she was “tired of being beat.”

She was only 10 years old when she left home and got into the foster care system. Her trauma didn’t end there, as she was kicked out of her first foster home for telling people that her foster mom was “strict.” To make matters worse, her first foster father was abusive.

Marlo admitted that she felt at home in her second foster home, and she thought it would be her forever home. However, once again, she was kicked out.

This time, because her foster mom’s biological daughter was jealous of the attention Marlo was getting from her mom.

Marlo even admitted to being envious of Kandi and Mama Joyce’s relationship. She cried as she told Andy that she loves her mother, but because of her behavior, she felt alone and not worthy of love.

Marlo said, “I was mad at the world. It hurts.”

Marlo explained why getting a peach was so important to her

Marlo told Andy, “You can only imagine the things I’ve had to survive.”

She revealed that she worked hard on The Real Housewives of Atlanta all these years, and not being made a full-time Housewife triggered her.

“There were times where I was like, ‘Well, why not me? Why am I not worthy?” she expressed.

Marlo added that she told herself she was maybe, “too ghetto.” She said the other cast members have said that about her, and she has struggled to fit in and acted out because of it.

However, Kenya Moore pointed out that Marlo missed her opportunity to show people she was a good person. She said, “Instead of actually showing people she has a great heart, and she was a great friend, I think she just went the opposite way, so that was really disappointing.”

Andy pointed out that Marlo was a friend to Kenya on the cast trip to New York and that she comforted her when she was crying about her estranged husband, Marc Daly.

Along with opening up about her childhood, Marlo recently shared her biggest regret following her first season as a full-time Housewife.

