RHOA: Kandi Burruss speaks on the Season 14 reunion, says it makes her ‘stomach turn’

Kandi Burruss reveals she is not excited about the RHOA reunion. Pic credit: @kandi/Instagram

Kandi Burruss is speaking out about her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and sharing her feelings about the upcoming reunion.

Although there are still a few more episodes before the season ends, Kandi says she’s not looking forward to filming the reunion and reliving some upsetting moments.

The singer-songwriter has been part of the franchise since Season 2 and has previously stated that she has no plans to leave the show anytime soon.

Since joining the Bravo family, she’s had multiple spinoff shows highlighting her family, her music, and her business ventures with her husband, Todd.

Season 14 of RHOA brought some different faces to the cast, which received mixed reactions from fans. However, Kandi believes the change was necessary.

Although she is a fan of her co-stars, Kandi isn’t happy about some of the things they’ve said about her. And she’s not excited to rehash those conflicts during the reunion.

Kandi Burruss says she’s not looking forward to ‘hashing it out’ with anyone at the RHOA reunion

Recently, Kandi was featured in an episode of Housewives Nightcap, speaking about the biggest moments of Season 14 and the pending reunion episode.

During the interview, Kandi was asked if there was anyone she was anticipating confronting at the reunion. In response, Kandi said, “I never look forward to hashing it out with any of them, to be clear.”

She went on to say, “I always hate reunions. I always say that. People may or may not listen to me, but for years, it makes my stomach turn whenever I go into a reunion because I hate arguing with people and I always know that it’s going to be just a complete just back and forth.”

Kandi continued by explaining why she is particularly not looking forward to this season’s reunion. She said, “And this year especially because it was a lot of people that were just coming for my neck, and I didn’t realize it.”

While she didn’t go into specifics, she could be alluding to the huge argument she got into with Marlo Hampton on a recent episode. Fans only saw the beginning of the fight before the episode ended, however Kandi said things did go a bit too far. She said, “It was very disrespectful on both parts. We both were going at each other.”

An upcoming episode of RHOA will show the remainder of their argument and see how the ladies resolved their conflict.

Kandi Burruss is filming another show for Bravo

Sticking true to her RHOA tagline of “I ain’t never skipped a beat or a bag,” Kandi has announced she has landed yet another show on Bravo.

Going back to her roots as a musical artist, Kandi will be reuniting with her singing group, Xscape for another reality series. The group will also be teaming up with fellow R&B group SWV for the show.

According to Kandi, the show will follow the two groups attempting to come together for a major performance. She says an official title for the show has not been released but they are currently in production.

In addition to her multiple shows, Kandi and Todd are also producers for the upcoming Broadway play, The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.