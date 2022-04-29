RHOA: Drew Sidora fesses up to plastic surgery, after ‘body-shaming’ from Kenya Moore

Drew Sidora underwent surgery after being body-shamed by Kenya Moore. Pic credit: Stephanie Eley/Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora underwent a full mommy makeover after her first season on the show, but did Kenya Moore’s body-shaming comments have anything to do with that?

Drew spoke about the comments that the former beauty queen made about her body in a recent interview. While Drew noted a health condition as the main reason she went under the knife, she did admit that Kenya’s body-shaming comments were hurtful.

However, Kenya will have to find something else to talk about in Season 14 because Drew is now feeling and looking good.

Drew Sidora underwent a ‘mommy makeover’ after being body-shamed

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had a rough first season on the show, having to faceoff with Kenya Moore.

However, the second-season cast member is hoping for a fresh start this time around, and she’s doing that with a new mindset and a new body.

“I did everything. I did a whole mommy makeover,” said the mom-of-three during a chat with Us Weekly.

“It was like the [whole] package. Like, boobs back in place — you know, make them a little smaller cause I was having neck issues — and then I had a hernia, and so they did a hernia repair and a tummy tuck. That was it,” she said.

Drew explained that her main reason for doing the surgery was because of a severe health issue– “a form of endometriosis called myosis.”

The 36-year-old was also “taking pain medication for these intense cramps,” and she decided to do something about it.

“I’ve been dealing with that for all these years… And once I went and had that surgery, I was like, well, can we just put everything back where it should be?” confessed Drew. “It was like, ‘Let’s do it while I’m down. Let me just also do something. That’s gonna make me happy.’ And that’s what I did.”

Drew Sidora hoping for a new start with Kenya Moore

Drew will show off her new body in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but that won’t be the only change.

She has attempted to make amends with her former nemesis Kenya Moore so their interactions might be less tumultuous this time around.

Drew noted that she approached the season with a fresh outlook and explained why she wanted to extend an olive branch to the 51-year-old.

“I kind of didn’t remember why we were upset at each other,” said Drew. “I just know there [were] things that she said that were hurtful to me and [were] body-shaming,” said the actress.

“I just felt like last season, I was on defense a lot and it didn’t give me a fair opportunity for everyone to really get to know me,” she added.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, May 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.