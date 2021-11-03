RHOA: Cynthia Bailey’s husband Mike Hill responds to rumor that he cheated on her

Cynthia is standing by her man as allegations he sent nude photos to another woman heat up. Pic credit: @cynthiabailey/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey’s husband Mike Hill has responded to the rumor that he cheated on her.

Cynthia recently revealed her marriage to Mike was one reason she decided to take a step back from RHOA. While she won’t appear in Season 14 of the hit Bravo show, Cynthia is open to returning someday.

Last month Mike and Cynthia celebrated their first wedding anniversary. This week the newlyweds are battling cheating rumors after a woman claimed Mike sent her a picture of his junk via Snapchat.

Mike’s speaking out on the subject as speculation about his faithfulness to Cynthia runs ramped.

Cynthia Bailey’s husband Mike Hill responds to cheating rumor

The rumor mill has been buzzing since an anonymous Twitter user took to the platform to claim Mike sent her a photo of his penis.

According to Page Six, a screenshot of the alleged Snapchat was included in the Tweet along with Mike’s Snapchat username, profile and showed him typing to her on the social media app. Adding more fuel to the fire, the Twitter user also shared the alleged photo of Mike’s junk along with a screenshot of him wearing the same clothes in an Instagram Story.

All tweets and the Twitter account with receipts Mike cheated have been deleted.

On Tuesday, TMZ caught up with Cynthia and Mike at LAX airport. One photographer declared the rumors must get super annoying, to which Cynthia replied, “yep, very.”

Mike also said they were annoying before letting the photog know the rumors are “not true.” When the camera reiterated the rumors were not true at all, Mike kept shaking his head no.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia and Mike may take legal action

Cynthia shared with the website that she and Mike are going strong despite the rumors.

“Rumors are rumors,” she expressed.

As for taking legal action against the false information that began spreading about Mike, the couple has not ruled it out. If the rumors keep running wild, then they will certainly look into their legal options.

“We’ll take care of it the way it has to be taken care of. And it’s not true,” Mike stated.

Mike and Cynthia have no idea who is behind the alleged cheating claims. However, Mike does hope the person gets help.

It’s been a crazy few days for Mike Hill and former RHOA star Cynthia Bailey due to rumors he cheated. Mike has firmly denied the allegations, and Cynthia is standing by her man. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum insists the couple is all good despite the crazy rumors.

Do you think Mike is telling the truth?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.