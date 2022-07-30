RHOA: Cynthia Bailey asked about a possible return to the show, here’s what she said

RHOA Cynthia Bailey says if she’ll ever return to the show. Pic credit: @cynthiabailey/Instagram

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey recently appeared alongside Jeff Lewis on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

Cynthia wore a beautiful pink power suit with shorts, with blonde hair framing her high cheek bones as the leggy model fielded questions from host Andy and guest Jeff Lewis.

The model was asked about a possible return to RHOA.

Jeff asked Cynthia, “You won’t go back, no? Because you have an acting career.”

Cynthia thought about her answer a little bit as Jeff nudged her a little to get her reply.

Andy answered almost at the same time as the former model–after a decade with Bravo, it seemed the head honcho knew Cynthia well.

Cynthia says, “Never say never” to a possible return to the RHOA

Andy Cohen replied simultaneously with Cynthia, “Never say never,” and explained he knew what Cynthia was going to say.

Cynthia said, “Well, no it’s because it’s never say never. I don’t know how I’m going to feel in the next year two or three years.”

She added, “But I’m honestly so focused on my acting career.”

Andy sang the reality star’s praises and said, “Cynthia is a class freaking act. She has gratitude.”

He continued, “By the way, Cynthia was Cynthia before she ever came on Atlanta, and she will be Cynthia after Atlanta.”

Cynthia nodded, beaming from the compliment and giving him a high five.

Cynthia left RHOA to protect her second marriage

Cynthia was on the reality tv show for 11 seasons. Last year, in an Instagram post, she broke the news to her fans that she wouldn’t be returning for another season of the RHOA.

The Bailey Agency founder wrote: “After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next! Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this.”

At the time, in an interview with Page Six, Cynthia said the show is not always a very positive environment. She added, “After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike.”

Cynthia Bailey has been focused on her acting career

Cynthia has since moved to Los Angeles, where her sportscaster husband Mike Hill is based.

The former RHOA star has been focusing on her acting career.

She recently starred in the second season of Terror Lake Drive right after doing a Lifetime Movie.

Cynthia also starred in the first season of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The former RHOA star recently said she was open to joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.