RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey ‘praying’ that Teresa Giudice can mend things with Joe and Melissa Gorga

Cynthia Bailey speaks on her friendship with Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Cynthia Bailey formed a close bond with Teresa Giudice during their time on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and she even snagged an invitation to her wedding.

However, the former RHOA star couldn’t help but notice that Teresa’s brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, skipped the event.

During a recent interview, Cynthia admitted that it was unfortunate that the Gorgas missed the wedding despite their family feud.

That drama will play out on Season 13 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, but Cynthia is praying that the Giudices and the Gorgas can find a resolution.

Unfortunately, Cynthia may not get her wish since Joe and Melissa said they do not regret their decision to skip Luis and Teresa’s wedding.

Furthermore, the couple has made it clear that after years of family drama, they’re stepping away from the toxic relationship with Teresa.

Cynthia Bailey is sad about Teresa Giudice’s family drama

Cynthia Bailey spoke with Page Six and dished about Teresa’s rocky relationship with the Gorgas and their absence from the wedding.

“I was sad that Teresa’s brother and Melissa weren’t able to make it — because I do feel like, at the end of the day, whatever they’re going through, you can’t get that moment back to be a part of a celebration like that,” said Cynthia.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The RHUGT star gushed about the lavish wedding but noted the one thing that would have made it better.

“As amazing as it was, I think it would have been even more amazing had she had her brother there and his wife,” reasoned Cynthia, who found it “sad” that the Gorgas skipped the event.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old confessed that after spending time with both Melissa and Teresa, it was clear that the sisters-in-law do not have a close relationship.

“They don’t seem to be that close,” admitted Cynthia. “They are obviously connected as family. But I just didn’t get the feeling that, if they weren’t connected as family, they would actually even be friends.”

Ultimately, Cynthia is “praying” that the two families can fix their ongoing issues.

“At the end of the day, they’re family, and if, for no other reason than the kids, I really hope they can come back together as family,” she said.

Cynthia Bailey formed a close bond with Teresa Giudice

Cynthia also opened up about the close bond she formed with Teresa while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

“I organically gravitated more toward Teresa,” said Cynthia, who initially thought the RHONJ star would be “crazy or something” after watching her infamous table flip several seasons ago.

However, “I realized that she’s just the coolest, sweetest woman that I’ve ever met,” confessed Cynthia. “She’s just happy and in love and I really connected with that.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 is streaming on Peacock.