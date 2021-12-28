Rena Frazier on Selling Tampa: Did she ever open her own brokerage?

Allure Realty agent Rena Frazier isn’t one to step away from a challenge. Pic credit: Netflix

Owner of both an engineering and law degree, Selling Tampa’s Rena Frazier isn’t one to step away from a challenge.

Selling Tampa is the latest spin-off to hit Netflix and Allure Realty definitely brought the high stakes drama that made fans fall in love with the original series, Selling Sunset.

While the luxury real estate may be similar, don’t be fooled, the all-Black, all-women brokerage is bringing its own heat.

After a major pay change, this season viewers watched Rena go head-to-head with her old friend and founder of Allure Realty, Sharelle Rosado. After playing around with the idea of going off on her own, did Rena Frazier ever open her own brokerage?

When paratropper-turned-entrepreneur Sharelle Rosado decided it was time to change the commission structure for her brokerage, Rena had a problem with the way the message was carried.

Giving the ladies a 30-day notice, Sharelle announced the commission split with the brokerage changing from a 95-5 to 80-20. Citing the 15 percent raise to increased marketing and lead generation, it’s clear some of the ladies were not happy with the news.

Not feeling appreciated in her current position with Allure, Rena revealed she obtained her broker’s license without Sharelle’s knowledge and considered opening up her own business.

While she even tried to gauge the interest of fellow co-stars Anne-Sophie Petit and Colony Reeves to leave and join her, at this time, Rena’s official website still lists her as an agent under Allure Realty.

Rena’s Instagram also shows no clues of leaving as she still regularly posts under the Allure brand.

Selling Tampa received rave reviews on the streaming service

Premiering on December 15, the docuseries created by Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello was welcomed on the streaming giant warmly by fans.

Hitting the top 10 TV shows, it’s clear viewers were here for seeing minority women break into the luxury real estate market.

When you wake and you’re number one on TV in the US and number 3 on tv and films on @netflix 🙌🏽🙏🏽 #SellingTampaOnNetflix @strongblacklead praise God ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sHkCFE3bm5 — Sharelle Rosado (@SharelleRosado_) December 16, 2021

While the show focuses on the women of Allure Realty, Sharelle Rosado also give viewers a glimpse into her personal life.

Already a mother of three, the Army veteran announced on the season finale that she’s expecting a child with former NFL pro and boyfriend, Chad ‘OchoCinco’ Johnson.

And while Season 2 is yet to be announced, the company is staying busy with new locations planned in both Miami and Charlotte.

Selling Tampa is currently streaming on Netflix.