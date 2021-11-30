Rebecca Parrott upset 90 Day Fiance fans with a recent rant, called a ‘Karen’

Rebecca rubbed 90 Day Fiance critics the wrong way with a social media rant about workers not being excited about the holiday season. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Rebecca Parrott used her Instagram to share her unhappiness with how unjolly she found the store workers to be where she went shopping.

The wife of Zied Hakimi went on an almost minute-long rant about how she said “Happy Holidays” to all the workers she encountered at the grocery store she went to and how only one person said it back.

Rebecca seemed outraged that no one was in the holiday spirit but also checked herself by asking her followers if she was just being crazy.

She was widely criticized by 90 Day fans online for her speech about encountering a lot of scrooges.

Rebecca Parrott was called a ‘Karen’ by 90 Day Fiance critics

On Reddit, a thread was made that shared Rebecca’s video and had the subject, “Rebecca is in Karen mode.”

Many 90 Day viewers jumped into the thread to share their disdain for Rebecca’s speech.

The most popular comment read, “Ehrmmm…we are all still recovering (are we recovering?) from whatever the f**k 2020 was. People are exhausted, people lost family, people lost their jobs, people are over worked and not everyone celebrates the holidays.”

This critic continued, “Normally, I love this time of year. I’ll still say it back if someone wishes me happy holidays but…this year, I feel absolutely depleted and I’m sure I am not the only one. This seems really ridiculous to go live about…there are more serious problems than people not wishing you happy holidays.”

Pic credit: u/ct2lv2nc/Reddit

Rebecca’s rant was also reposted on Instagram by a popular fan page who added the caption, “Imagine THIS being your biggest concern for the day (rolling eyes emoji).”

Rebecca Parrott recently had a scary encounter with an intruder in her home

Rebecca got the 90 Day community talking recently when she shared with her followers that her apartment was broken into.

She detailed that she ran a few doors down to a neighbor’s apartment while Zied was out and left her door unlocked. When she returned an hour later, she locked the door behind her, got into bed and then heard a noise from the other side of the apartment so she immediately called her mom.

Then a figure appeared in her doorway whom she thinks was scared off by her being on a video chat with someone. Rebecca then lept to her kitchen and grabbed a knife and when she went to her front door, it was then unlocked.

Fortunately, nothing happened to her and nothing seemed to be taken from her apartment, but it was a traumatic experience for her.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.