Rebecca Parrott has message for 90 Day Fiance critics who call her old

Rebecca Parrott addressed negativity she was getting from 90 Day Fiance critics about being old. Pic credit: TLC

Rebecca Parrott has proved to 90 Day Fiance fans and haters that she is not afraid to be herself and also not afraid to clap back as evidenced by her recent jab at critics who call her old.

The 51-year-old just celebrated her birthday and posted a video where she thanked her supporters, talked about why she isn’t on social media as much, and addressed the negative comments she receives about her age.

In her message, she talked about how grateful she was for having a birthday, getting older, and the sadness she felt for a close friend who would not make it to their next birthday.

Rebecca wanted her audience to realize that some people don’t have the benefit of getting old but that she was not taking her aging for granted.

Rebecca Parrott issued pointed message to 90 Day Fiance critics who call her old

In a three-minute-long video, Rebecca appeared with no makeup and addressed her Instagram followers and said she doesn’t come on the social platform as much anymore, “mainly because I’m busy, I have a lot going on.”

She said she “started scrolling through things she hadn’t seen yet” in her notifications on her birthday and added, “of course, I get it, there’s gonna be negative comments. That’s one of the reasons I stay off of social media.”

Rebecca tearfully touched on the fact that she has a close friend of 40 years who is sick and won’t make it to her next birthday and made the point, “I’m angry that people are telling me I look old, or that I’m getting old, or that I am old, whatever. As if that’s something bad.”

In the caption of the video, Rebecca also said, “Growing old is a gift we don’t all receive. Telling me I am old is just a reminder that I have been given that gift. So thank you. I’m personally grateful for the opportunity. Wrinkles and all.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Rebecca Parrott’s husband Zied Hakimi is now working in America

Rebecca’s Tunisian husband Zied recently shared a picture from inside a furniture store and let his followers on Instagram know that he worked there.

The 28-year-old had not been able to work when viewers watched him on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance and saw him get stir crazy, while Rebecca grew frustrated.

If Zied’s cute birthday video for Rebecca is any indicator, the couple seems to be thriving.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.