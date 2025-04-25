Real Housewives rumor: Bravo stars cast for Wifeswap-themed spinoff?

Bravo recently released a trailer for the latest show, Next Gen NYC, starring Riley Burruss, Gia Giudice, and other Housewives’ offspring.

However, is there another Housewives spinoff on the horizon?

Rumblings tease that there’s a new series in the works, and fans are already raving at the idea.

This one is reportedly a wife-swap-themed reality show featuring some familiar faces.

According to the claims, at least four women have already been handpicked to join the show, and filming is projected to start soon.

We’re still trying to determine if this is true, but here’s what the buzz says.

Is Bravo working on another Housewives spinoff?

The Instagram account @bravoandcocktails received an email regarding an alleged new spinoff show.

The subject was “WifeSwap Cast.”

According to the details, the new Housewives show will replicate the popular ABC series Wife Swap.

The original series featured two wives from different walks of life swapping families for a week.

During the now-cancelled series, the new wives had the freedom to set new rules for the household, resulting in pushback from the husbands and kids.

This is reportedly the idea for the Housewives spinoff, and so far, four women have already been cast for the Bravo show.

The names mentioned are The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, Emily Simpson from the Orange County franchise, Wendy Osefo from Potomac, and Salt Lake City Housewife Angie Katsanevas.

The email claimed the series will be produced by Truly Original and will reportedly start filming this summer.

Housewives fans are loving the Wife Swap idea

However, Bravo fans are already raving about the idea of a show where the Housewives swap lives, despite no confirmation that this is true.

“As a child, this was one of my favorite shows sooooo housewives edition… I literally cannot wait,” wrote an Instagram user.

“I’ve always loved the idea of seeing the personalities from different franchises mixing,” said someone else.

Another commenter added, “Love the concept, but not all the choices. Can’t wait to watch!”

Meanwhile, people can envision the drama if the Housewives swap lives.

“Emily Simpson and Joe Gorga would be nutssssss,” exclaimed one commenter.

“Omg, please let’s see Shane end up with Melissa Gorga or Dr. Wendy 😆😆😆 tv gold,” added someone else.

Would you tune in to a Wife Swap-themed spinoff featuring the Housewives? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.