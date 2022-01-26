Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast is ‘so relieved’ Jennie Nguyen was fired over offensive posts

Jennie Nguyen of RHOSLC was fired after offensive posts. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are finally speaking out about Jennie Nguyen, and they are not holding back.

Bravo made it official – Jennie would no longer be a cast member effective immediately and was removed from current filming.

In a statement, the network said, “Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

People close to the show are reporting that the rest of the cast was relieved Jennie was fired and no one wanted to film with her. The cast quickly distanced themselves from Jennie, as all of them unfollowed her on social media.

The Housewives take to social media

Jen Shah posted on Instagram that Nguyen’s apology was disingenuous and that she was infuriated by Jennie’s statements.

In part, she wrote, “I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African American, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments.”

Meredith Marks addressed her former co-stars behavior on Twitter with one word – “vile.” When asked to elaborate, Marks claimed she had to keep quiet at the moment. After the firing, she went on to say, “I am sickened by my coworker’s racist and prejudicial posts” and showed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Marks later followed up with a statement.

Heather Gay also backed the BLM movement by stating, “BLACK LIVES MATTER and I will never stand beside or support anyone who says otherwise.” She expressed relief in finally being able to speak freely about Jennie’s Facebook posts.

Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow posted to social media before the firing but did not mention Jennie directly. At the time of this article, they have not made a statement about the firing.

Andy Cohen also spoke out against Jennie, calling her posts “very upsetting”.

The downfall of Jennie Nguyen

It was reported on January 19 that controversial posts had been uncovered from Nguyen’s Facebook page. The posts centered around White Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements and George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis. She also spoke of anti-vax sentiments.

Bravo took several days to respond to this issue, angering fans of the series. Many called for Bravo to fire Jennie immediately, and started petitions on Change.org and MoveOn.

Nguyen’s alleged resurfaced posts follow her feud with fellow Housewife Mary Cosby, where Jennie accused her of being racist. During a recent episode, Cosby told Nguyen that she has “nice slanted eyes.” She went on to confront Cosby, and while many of the ladies had her back, Cosby didn’t back down, saying her comment was intended as a compliment.

Jennie has not commented on her release from the series.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.