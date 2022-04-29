Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 taglines have been revealed

The Season 14 cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Pic credit: Bravo

The ladies of Atlanta are finally back! The long-awaited Season 14 begins this week, and fans are excited to see what our favorite Georgia peaches have been up to since last year.

Days ahead of the premiere, Bravo released one of the most important parts of each season – the taglines. Each lady chooses a tagline that references their life, past and present, and can be a quick snapshot of what’s to come.

The most memorable taglines are short, sweet, and catchy. Let’s see what the queens of ATL have in store for us this season.

Let’s check out the Season 14 taglines

First up is the longest-running current Atlanta Housewife, Kandi Burruss – “I ain’t never skipped a beat or a bag.”

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is known for always getting her checks. She is a savvy businesswoman, the owner of multiple restaurants, and an adult toy company. Aside from RHOA, Kandi has starred in multiple TV and stage roles. She is known for never passing up an opportunity to make money or for keeping her fellow Housewives on their toes.

Drew Sidora is back for her second season as a full time Housewife – “I keep you on the edges of your seat.”

The mom of three is a lifelong actress, singer, and wife to Ralph Pittman, who had a major role in her Season 13 storyline. Her catchy tagline makes reference to the edges of hers, or her castmates, hairlines. The ladies of Atlanta are always talking about each other’s edges and whose are tight and whose are messy. Drew promises to keep the fans waiting for the next move.

Shade queen Marlo Hampton is debuting no longer as a friend of, but as a full time Housewife – “I always had the juice, but now, I got the peach!”

Fans can’t wait to see Marlo on their screens full time and finally holding a peach. After the departures of longtime Housewives Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams, there were spaces to fill, and Marlo was an obvious choice. She clocked eight seasons in the fray and knew how to fit in with this group of dynamic women. This mysterious lady of Atlanta was in the running to hold a peach twice and finally got her chance just in time for Season 14.

Gone with the Wind Fabulous lady Kenya Moore is back for her tenth season – “You’re always living in the moment when you are the moment.”

The former beauty queen is back in action, twirling into another season in the ATL. Fresh off filing for divorce from estranged husband, Marc Daly, and learning how to manage being a mother to daughter, Brooklyn, Kenya is sure to give viewers a season full of drama. She is consistently on the outs with co-stars Marlo and Drew, but has formed a new bond with former frenemy, Sheree Whitfield.

Fashion maven Sheree Whitfield is finally back as a full-time Housewife after a three-year hiatus – “Spring, summer or September, I’m the one you always remember.”

Sheree’s tagline references one of her more iconic moments from the RHOA Season 10 reunion, where she reveals her new joggers from iconic fashion line She by Shereé, which will actually get a real fashion show this year. Her season will also focus on her relationship with longtime love, Tyrone Gilliams, who was recently released from prison after serving ten years for wire fraud.

Last, but not least in the lineup is rookie Housewife Sanya Richards-Ross – “I may be a rookie, but this isn’t my first race.”

Sanya is a Jamaican mother, wife, professional athlete, and Olympic medalist. Sanya contemplates if the time is right to have another child with her husband while living under one roof with her in-laws and pursuing a career. She also brings the ladies to Jamaica to share her culture and host a much-needed tropical getaway. “I’m a four-time Olympic gold medalist. Put some respect on my name!” she yelled at one of the women during the trip.

The RHOA first Look has viewers ready to go

Everyone grab your She by Sheree joggers and Kenya Moore haircare because the premiere is Sunday, May 1. It’s been nearly a year since RHOA’s Season 13 three-part reunion, so viewers have had a lot of patience. The good news is that it looks like our efforts will be worth the wait.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 premieres Sunday, May 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.