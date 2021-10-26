Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 cast finally revealed — Here’s who made the cut

Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Drew Sidora will all return for another season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 cast has finally been revealed, and here’s who made the cut for the Bravo show.

When Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams announced they were exiting RHOA, questions regarding the Season 14 cast began swirling. As the production start date loomed, The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were anxiously waiting to see who would get a peach and keep a peach on the hit reality TV show.

The cast names have been revealed, so let’s take a look at who made the cut.

Which RHOA cast members are returning for Season 14?

Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Drew Sidora are all returning for Season 14. The three ladies all appeared on Season 13 and are back for some more drama.

While Kandi has been on the hit show since Season 2, Kenya didn’t join the cast until Season 5. However, Drew first got her peach on Season 13 and is the newest member of the returning ladies.

The news Kenya is back puts those rumors that she had to choose between RHOA and Dancing with the Stars to rest. If she was given an ultimatum, things worked out in her favor in the end.

Although she was just eliminated on DWTS and filming for The Real Housewives of Atlanta has yet to begin filming, so maybe there was some truth to the ultimatum.

Who are the newest The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 cast members?

Two ladies joining Season 14 of the hit Bravo show are very familiar to the Real Housewives family.

Marlo Hampton has finally gotten a peach. After five seasons as a friend and three more seasons as a guest, Marlo is officially a full-fledged cast member.

After appearing as a guest on Season 13, Shereé Whitfield is also back in the mix as a full cast member. As RHOA fans know, Shereé joined the show for Season 1 but left following Season 4.

Shereé returned as a friend in Season 8. Then her peach was reinstated in Season 9. She left again after Season 10. but was back as a guest for Season 13.

Track star Sanya Richards-Ross rounds out the RHOA Season 14 cast making her first appearance on RHOA. The four-time Olympic Gold medalist is no stranger to reality television either. Sanya previously starred in Sanya’s Glam and Gold, focusing on her family, including her marriage to former NFL star Aaron Ross.

Variety was first to break the news that Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield, and Sanya Richards-Ross are the official The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 cast.

What do you think of the ladies who made the cut?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.