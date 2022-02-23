Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk reveal how their relationship has changed since having a baby

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk revealed how their relationship roles have changed after having baby Gates. Pic credit: @Raven Gates Gottschalk/YouTube

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk got real about how their baby has changed their relationship in a one-month update.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple revealed how their roles have changed, how they’ve navigated challenges, and even who was more emotional at the birth.

Adam and Raven made a Q&A video answering some of their most popular questions on being first-time parents to their newborn son.

When asked how their relationship had changed since the birth, the pair opened up about the importance of communication in navigating changing roles.

“This is where your communication with your significant other needs to be very very strong. Postpartum emotions and hormones can be very different than what they think it’s going to be,” Adam said. “Try to make the other person’s life a little bit easier.”

Raven said Adam has gone out of his way to make her life easier as their roles have changed. Adam has picked up more of the housekeeping work as Raven stays home with the baby.

She also said that she’d been pivoting to focus more on baby Gates whereas she would have previously been focused on Adam and going on dates.

Adam jumped in to add that it had helped to learn who was better at what task and how they could each best support the other as they found a routine. He also revealed that he’d been challenged to figure out how to bond with the baby as he continued to go to work.

Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates opened up about Raven’s emergency C-Section

The Bachelor in Paradise alums also answered questions about the actual birth, which Raven previously said she wasn’t ready to talk about yet.

After a long labor, Raven was rushed to an emergency C-Section instead. It appears the scary details didn’t stop there, as the couple revealed that the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck three times.

Fortunately, baby Gates was delivered safely as the new mom and dad gushed about the latest addition to their family.

The couple also answered a question asking who was the most emotional during the birth, which went to Adam as Raven was still disoriented from the C-Section.

Both Adam and Raven said they expected more challenges to arise, but appeared willing to take on the obstacles together as they come.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.