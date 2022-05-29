Raquel Leviss shares major love for Vanderpump Rules boss Lisa Vanderpump on Annual World Dog Day

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss shared her admiration for Lisa Vanderpump on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has plenty of love for SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump.

After a rough ride through Season 9 that began with her loving proposal from James Kennedy to the implosion of their relationship by the reunion special, Raquel is focusing on all the positive aspects of her life these days, including her appreciation for all things Vanderpump.

Taking to her social media, Raquel shared a touching post in honor of her employer, which detailed her ongoing admiration for the restaurateur and dog rescue enthusiast. And Raquel’s timing couldn’t be better.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss shows appreciation for Lisa Vanderpump’s dog rescue efforts

On her Instagram, Raquel took some time to post several pictures of herself and Lisa as they celebrated the 5th Annual World Dog Day.

The photos included shots of Raquel and Lisa on the pink carpet at the Vanderpump Dogs event. For her part, Raquel rocked her Miss Malibu USA sash, while Lisa looked dapper as ever in an elegant black pantsuit.

“This is a @lisavanderpump appreciation post,” Raquel started the post’s caption.

She explained why she admired Lisa so much and appreciated her ability to follow her dreams and build something incredible.

“She had a dream to create a better world for dogs and she has done so in many ways, but especially in her mission of rescuing dogs from kill shelters and putting them up for adoption at @vanderpumpdogs,” Raquel continued. “The chicest rescue center in the world 🐾🎀 I am honored to be a part of the 5th Annual World Dog Day where we can fundraise and showcase some of the rescues and their furever owners.”

The post’s caption concluded, “It’s also a time to celebrate the global impact that Lisa and the Vanderpump Dog’s team has made. 🌎💕🐶”

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is coming — What’s in store for Raquel?

As recently reported by Monsters and Critics, Bravo has officially ordered another season of Vanderpump Rules. This will mark the show’s tenth season, and given all the drama developing in the cast’s personal lives, there will be no shortage of storylines when filming rolls around.

For Raquel, she and James had a wild ride through Season 9. Although many fans were concerned that Raquel was ignoring red flags in their relationship, by the end of the season, it was clear that Raquel wasn’t completely oblivious to everything going on.

Since ending their engagement and five-year relationship, she has jumped headfirst into self-care and doing what she enjoys. Raquel even shared she recently went on her first date post-split with her other Vanderpump Rules co-star Peter Madrigal.

For his part, James moved on quickly and is currently still in a relationship with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

Come Season 10, it’s likely the show will explore Raquel’s new single life and watch as she navigates the dating world and reclaims her life after leaving a long-term relationship.

Fans will have to wait until the season premieres, of course.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.