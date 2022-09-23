Randall Emmett prevents daughter Ocean from appearing in Pump Rules Season 10, doesn’t want her used as ‘a storyline’

A rep for Randall Emmett confirms he is the reason 1-year-old daughter Ocean will not appear alongside her mother Lala Kent in upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Film Producer Randall Emmett has seemingly barred ex-fiancee and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent from allowing their shared daughter Ocean to appear in the upcoming season of the show.

Although baby Ocean officially made her on-screen debut during Season 9 when Lala and Randall were still an item, the couple has since dramatically parted ways and Randall has cut all ties with the show.

Randall was an integral part of Lala’s Season 9 storyline as the then-couple had just welcomed Ocean in March 2021 shortly before filming began.

During that season, Lala and Randall were in the midst of planning their upcoming wedding and were focused on raising Ocean while also building Lala’s Give Them Lala brands.

However, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, by October 2021 Lala and Randall’s wedding plans came to an immediate halt when photos of him with two anonymous young women surfaced online.

It wasn’t long after that the two officially called off their engagement and promptly ended their relationship.

Despite their split, the parents have remained committed to co-parenting their daughter though Lala has previously indicated she has as little communication with Randall as possible.

A representative for the film producer recently confirmed that it was due to Randall’s concern for Ocean’s wellbeing that he took action to ensure she wouldn’t partake in the upcoming season.

Randall Emmett prevents daughter Ocean from appearing in Vanderpump Rules Season 10 with mom Lala Kent

Speaking exclusively to Reality Blurb, a rep for Randall confirmed it was thanks to him that Ocean would not appear in the upcoming season.

“Randall felt being a storyline on a reality show was not in the best interest of his child and continues to put her wellbeing and privacy first and foremost,” the rep claimed in a statement.

Filming for Season 10 of the hit Bravo show has just wrapped and in a recent post to social media, Lala confirmed that although she’ll be a full-time participant in the show, baby Ocean will remain off-screen.

However, according to Lala, she was the one who made the decision to remove Ocean from the reality television scene.

Lala Kent says she’s ‘OK’ with Ocean not appearing in Vanderpump Rules Season 10

With Randall’s rep confirming he has ensured Ocean will not appear on viewers’ television screens anytime soon, Lala also took to her Instagram Stories confirming she believes it is the right decision and that she’s dedicated to doing right by her daughter.

In the post featuring a close-up of Ocean’s adorable face, Lala shared an update on Ocean’s ever-evolving personality and what can be expected in the upcoming season.

“Are you kidding me with this face [?!]” Lala wrote. “I adore this child. She is the sweetest little spirit.”



The Give Them Lala Beauty founder added that her former co-star Stassi Schroeder noticed another sweet quirk of Ocean’s.

“…every time Ocean has a thought she smiles. It’s true.”

Lala continued, “Y’all won’t be seeing Ocean this season and you won’t be seeing me as a mom. I’m okay with that.”

The mom of one concluded that she is protective of her daughter and wants to hold her private life “close to [her] heart.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.