Ramona Singer throws shade at RHONY Legacy series calls it ‘The Loser Legacy’

Ramona Singer throws shade at the RHONY spinoff. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ramona Singer is not a fan of the new direction that Bravo has taken with the RHONY franchise, and she made that clear in a recent interview.

The Real Housewives of New York City has a new group of women and the old cast members will now be part of another show, tentatively titled RHONY: Legacy.

However, that idea is not sitting well with Ramona, who threw shade at the spinoff and argued that it will include people that the network simply did not want to bring back anyway.

Ramona has not been asked to join the Legacy series, but for now, she’s not quite sure that she even wants to be a part of the cast, as noted during a chat with Carlos King.

The OG seemed doubtful that the new show, which will include other OGs and returning cast members from past seasons, will be any good.

While Bravo revealed the new cast members for the revamped RHONY show at BravoCon last weekend, they have yet to make any announcement about RHONY: Legacy. However, if asked to return, the 65-year-old is unsure if she will say yes.

Ramona Singer calls RHONY spinoff ‘The Loser Legacy’

The Real Housewives of New York City star threw shade at the new series during her chat on the podcast, Reality with the King.

“I also feel like the Legacy; how can it be really good?” questioned Ramona. “The people who they’re gonna bring back are people they didn’t want to renew anyway. So what are you gonna call it, The Loser Show? The Loser Legacy?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite bashing the spinoff, Ramona is not totally opposed to being a cast member if she is asked by the network to join the show.

“I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never,” she said.

Ramona Singer picks her ideal RHONY cast

When asked if she would want to be a part of a cast that would include herself, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin, Bethenny Frankel, Kelly Bensimon, and Dorinda Medley, the OG wasn’t fond of that.

Instead, The Real Housewives of New York City star had her own ideas for a good cast which would include herself, Luann, and Sonja, along with some new faces.

“People in their forties, mature women who are successful in their own right whether they’re married or not married,” noted Ramona, who put on her producer’s hat during the chat.

Despite being friends with Jill Zarin, she wouldn’t cast her on the show, and as for Dorinda, the OG would give her a part-time role until she “proved herself.”

“I think Dorinda is great TV…but she sometimes has a side of her that can be very angry, which is not pleasant for viewers to watch,” Ramona explained.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.