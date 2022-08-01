Rachel Recchia takes a trip with other alums from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor

Rachel Recchia travels with friends. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

When Rachel Recchia applied to be on The Bachelor, she had no idea how her life would change in so many ways.

Not only did she leave Clayton Echard’s season heartbroken after he simultaneously broke up with her and Gabby Windey and went after Susie Evans, but she also was named the first-ever co-Bachelorette with Gabby because of it.

Production and fans thought both women deserved the gig and wanted them both to be able to find love as fan favorites from The Bachelor.

However, that’s not the only thing that Rachel gained from the entire experience; she also left with some of her best friends.

After being on The Bachelor, Rachel made some lifelong friends who have continued their friendship.

Five Bachelor Nation stars decided to take a trip to Charleston together and made some amazing memories while there.

Rachel Recchia posted a video of her and her friends in Charleston

As Rachel sorted through her videos and pictures from her friends’ weekend in South Carolina, she put together a montage of them and posted it on her Instagram page.

Rachel, and four other women from Clayton’s season, Genevieve Parisi, Jill Chin, Teddi Wright, and Hunter Haag, hung out and laughed until they cried while making memories together in Charleston.

They started the video in the airport, and all of them got together and showed their excitement at seeing each other.

The women also enjoyed raw oysters on a half shell and some drinks at a restaurant. They could also be seen laughing in the elevator and Jill blowing out the candles on a huge piece of cake.

Teddi and Rachel could be seen in white dresses posing outside by the scenery and also having champagne.

Other photos showed the Charleston boats and grass; Jill could be seen screaming into the camera and laughing.

Then the women looked to be at a dance club trying to twerk, while then it flashed to Genevieve on the floor laughing hysterically.

More close-ups of the women showed themselves in their thong bikinis as they checked their phones, sang, hugged, and laughed some more.

As the video went on, the women showed off more and more fun times from their visit together, and even Jill cried at the airport after their time together was over.

Bachelor Nation alums and fans reacted to the video

Gabby Windey, Rachel’s co-Bachelorette, was noticeably absent but commented on the video. She claimed, “The most fomo I’ve ever had.”

One viewer asked why Gabby wasn’t there, while Jill and Genevieve wrote that they missed her and wished she would have been with them.

Rachel also added, “@gabby.windey *17 missed facetime calls from the bar*.”

Another fan later asked why Gabby wasn’t there, while one other exclaimed, “I love this! I hope you guys are friends forever. [red heart]”

Jill also wrote, “Not me sobbing in the airport,” as she was so sad to have their time together end.

It seems like the women have made friends for life with each other and love to be together whenever they can.

