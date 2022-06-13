Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey use 3 words to describe The Bachelorette premiere

The Bachelorette Season 19 co-leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey tease a dramatic opening night. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere is just a few weeks away as fans eagerly await to see how the show navigates two leads for the first time.

Rachel and Gabby have been busy promoting the show and promising that fans are in for a treat.

Recently, Rachel and Gabby shared the three ways they would describe The Bachelorette premiere.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey hype up The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere

Gabby and Rachel took some time to tease the exciting premiere of their season of The Bachelorette.

Rachel expressed, “The premiere is gonna be dramatic,” and Gabby added, “fun.”

Their third descriptor was technically more than one word, as Rachel declared the premiere has “never been done before.”

Considering this season will be the first with two Bachelorette leads at once, it’ll certainly be an unprecedented premiere as fans learn how the men are expected to pursue the ladies.

Rachel also offered her thoughts on why people should tune in for her and Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette, saying, “I think everyone should watch this season because it’s a women empowerment season, and I get to do this will my best friend. So, it’s pretty exciting.”

Gabby kept her response short and sweet by simply saying, “Agreed,” as she and Rachel proceeded to laugh.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey bonded after The Bachelor Season 26

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey appear in much better spirits after appearing on The Bachelor Eason 26 with Clayton Echard.

Gabby and Rachel both made it into Clayton’s final three, and he also slept with both of them during fantasy suites.

However, in one of the franchise’s most dramatic rose ceremonies, Clayton revealed to Rachel and Gabby that not only did he sleep with both of them, but he was also in love with both of them and with finalist Susie Evans as well.

Gabby and Rachel were devastated when Clayton dropped that news, and despite their own emotions, they still aimed to comfort one another, which warmed viewers’ hearts.

Unfortunately, their heartbreak didn’t end there as Clayton convinced the ladies to continue in the process only to dump them simultaneously as he realized he loved Susie more than them.

It was an emotional end to Rachel and Gabby’s journey, and both confronted Clayton for his inconsiderate actions on ATFR.

After such a roller coaster on The Bachelor, Gabby and Rachel appear excited for viewers to see them get a second chance at love when The Bachelorette returns.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.