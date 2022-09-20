Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey link up with Michelle Young at Disneyland

Three The Bachelorette stars spent the day at Disneyland. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey had some fun leading up to The Bachelorette finale.

The ladies weren’t alone as former The Bachelorette star Michelle Young joined them.

The ladies were spotted snapping pics, riding rides, and taking a stab at lifting a sword.

Rachel and Gabby appeared in great spirits with Michelle.

Viewers will soon learn if Rachel and Gabby’s journey’s on The Bachelorette left them as happy as Disneyland when the finale airs.

Part two of the live finale will reveal whether or not Rachel and Gabby got engaged to their final men.

Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey, and Michelle Young enjoy the happiest place on earth

Michelle Young took to TikTok to share a video from The Bachelorettes’ Disneyland trip.

In the video, Rachel, Gabby, Michelle, and a friend took turns trying to lift a sword while A Whole New World played in the background.

Text over the video asked, “Which one of us will successfully pull the sword at Disney?” When none of them successfully pulled the sword, the text read, “Better luck next time I guess.”

Michelle captioned the post, “What a magical place.”

Rachel also shared Disneyland footage of the ladies screaming and throwing their hands up while on a ride at night.

She captioned the video, “happiest place on earth!!!”

Fans also spotted the three ladies out and about at Disneyland as they posed for a photo.

All three wore different Minnie Mouse ears and white sneakers.

Michelle highlighted her figure in a white crop top, short denim shorts, and black sparkling Minnie Mouse ears with a classic red bow.

Rachel wore a black formfitting long-sleeve dress with a scoop neck neckline. Her ears matched her dress with black ears and a white and black polka dot bow.

Gabby bared her midriff in a black long-sleeve sweater and short denim shorts as she paired the look with sparkling Minnie Mouse ears and a polka dot bow.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s The Bachelorette journey comes to an end

Gabby and Rachel will conclude their time as bachelorettes when part two of the live finale airs.

Rachel’s final man is Tino Franco, and trailers teased the pair getting into a significant argument that could stop them from getting engaged.

Gabby’s final man is Erich Schwer.

Erich has been at the center of several controversies, including his blackface photos resurfacing and his ex exposing texts that suggest he allegedly didn’t go on the Bachelorette to find love.

Time will tell how Gabby and Rachel choose to confront their men in what Jesse Palmer promises to be a dramatic finale.

The Bachelorette finale airs on Tuesday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.