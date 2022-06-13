Rachel Lindsay rocks rainbow tutu at LA Pride Parade

Rachel Lindsay rocks tutu and shows up as an ally at the LA Pride Parade. Pic credit: @therachlindsay

Rachel Lindsay came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for Los Angeles’ big Pride Parade.

The parade is known to be a festive and celebratory gathering with lots of rainbow attire and decor to reflect the LGBTQ+ flag.

Rachel fit the theme with her colorful ensemble as she participated in the parade.

Rachel Lindsay says ‘Happy Pride’ in a rainbow tutu

Rachel Lindsay took to Instagram to share photos from her time at L.A. Pride.

In the photos, Rachel showed off her colorful outfit as she was decked out in rainbow from head to toe.

Rachel wore a cap with her long dark hair hanging past her shoulders. She rocked a yellow top and jeans and added a festive flair with a rainbow tutu ad rainbow fan. Rachel’s sneakers also included splashes of rainbow colors.

The former Bachelorette lead posed in front of a banner for Project Angel Food which was the organization she represented at the parade.

Rachel also rode in a car and waved at onlookers at the parade.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Rachel captioned the post, “Big rich [shaking hands emoji] @projectangelfood.”

Using some rainbow emojis, Rachel wrote, “🌈 Happy Pride 🌈 So excited to be repping #projectangelfood at this year’s Pride parade as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. This organization prepares and delivers healthy food to those in need impacted by serious illness. Let’s #leadwithlove today, all June, and everyday ❤️ #lwl3.”

Rachel Lindsay wore trendy pink suit on red carpet

Rachel Lindsay has been busy gracing several red carpets this year, including the recent MTV Movies & TV Awards: Unscripted.

Rocking a splash of color, Rachel showed up to the event topless in just a pretty pink blazer and matching baggy pink pants. She completed the look with long dark hair, layered necklaces, and a pair of high heels.

Rachel captioned the post, “Why wait til Wednesday, when you can wear pink on Sunday.”

Rachel has come a long way after starring as the first Black lead within The Bachelor franchise.

Starring on The Bachelorette Season 13 led Rachel to her husband Bryan Abasolo, and the couple is still going strong, remaining one of the franchise’s rare success stories.

Since cutting ties with The Bachelor franchise, Rachel has also been making a name for herself in media as a correspondent for Extra.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.