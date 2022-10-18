Rachel Lindsay rocks bangs and icy blue eyeshadow for BravoCon

Rachel Lindsay’s skin glows in stylish car selfies. Pic credit: @therachlindsay/Instagram

Rachel Lindsay attended BravoCon with striking blue eye makeup.

Along with her colorful eyeshadow, The Bachelorette Season 13 star also wowed in bangs and an updo.

Rachel has been thriving since parting ways with The Bachelor franchise after continually calling out the show for its improper handling of diversity.

Now, Rachel attends the hottest events as an Extra correspondent.

This year, Rachel graced the red carpet for the Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, and more.

Rachel’s recent posts saw her snapping car selfies in her bangs and eyeshadow.

Rachel Lindsay is ‘obsessed’ with her BravoCon look

Rachel Lindsay took to her Instagram Stories to share her updo and eyeshadow photos.

Snapping a selfie in a car, Rachel stared down at the camera in a sleek white collared top, gold hoops, and dewy skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her makeup included an icy blue shadow along her lash line, blush, and a neutral glossy lip.

Rachel’s bangs framed her face with wisps on the side while wearing the rest of her dark tresses pinned up.

She wrote over the photo, “Obsessed with this hair and makeup @kemcake and @ken_kandy.”

Pic credit: @therachlindsay/Instagram

In another post on her Instagram Stories, Rachel put up a peace sign while wearing a leather jacket and black and brown print top with chain necklaces.

Pic credit: @therachlindsay/Instagram

On her Instagram page, Rachel shared a video from her time at BravoCon. She was vibrant in a bright green ensemble to facilitate panels and round table discussions while on stage.

The video showed Rachel getting glam behind the scenes and snapping selfies with Bravo stars.

Rachel began the caption of her post, “Great time seeing everyone at #BravoCon this weekend!”

Rachel Lindsay attends Astrid Loch’s Bachelorette party

Rachel’s latest post saw her celebrating Bachelor Nation star Astrid Loch.

After appearing on The Bachelor Season 21 with lead Nick Viall, Astrid and Rachel maintained their friendship.

Neither found love with Nick, but both found lasting relationships within The Bachelor franchise. Rachel married her final rose winner on The Bachelorette Season 13, Bryan Abasolo, and Astrid found love with Kevin Wendt on Bachelor in Paradise.

Rachel and friends had a blast during a pajama-clad bachelorette party for Astrid that saw the pair dancing, drinking, swimming, sunbathing, and partying during both the day and night.

The party appeared to be a “Last Disco” theme with lots of balloons, streamers, sparklers, neon signs, and even a shark costume.

Rachel captioned the post, “@astridloch’s bachelorette party was one for the books Can’t wait to see you walk down the aisle on wedding day.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.