Rachel Lindsay ordered to pay ex $13k a month in spousal support after The Bachelorette marriage ends

Reality TV marriages can be costly.

Getting divorced can be even worse.

That’s something that The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay found out the hard way.

Rachel and Bryan got married four years ago after he won her season of The Bachelorette in 2017.

Then. right at the end of 2023, it was over.

Bryan announced the news that they were divorcing in the new year and listed December 31 as their date of separation.

Now, Rachel is going to have to pay up.

Rachel Lindsay ordered to pay Bryan Abasolo temporary spousal support

Rachel and Bryan headed to court earlier this week to work out spousal support, and things certainly went in Bryan’s favor.

In Touch reported that, after weeks of asking for support in order to move out of their marital home, Bryan has been successful.

Rachel was ordered to pay $13,257 per month in spousal support to Bryan. Additionally, she was ordered to pay $15,000 to cover his legal fees and another $5,000 for a forensic expert.

This was a slight increase from Rachel’s $10,000 per month offer, which Bryan reportedly rejected before this order was put into place. It’s not clear if the spousal support will be made retroactive.

Bryan initially asked for $16,275 and claimed that he was broke, with no money left after he paid bills like car and credit card payments with his income as a chiropractor.

Rachel and Bryan join Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist in Bachelor Nation divorcees club

There aren’t a lot of Bachelor Nation divorcees, at least not in terms of leads and their season winners.

But really, that’s because The Bachelor and Bachelorette’s success rate is pretty abysmal.

From The Bachelorette, there are currently three couples that got together on the show and remain married today: Trista and Ryan Sutter; Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried; and JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.

The only still-married couple from The Bachelor is Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici.

Technically, Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney are also a Bachelor couple despite the fact that he picked Melissa Rycroft as his winner. It was in a shock move during the season finale that dumped Melissa and later proposed to Molly.

Jason and Molly were married on TV in 2010 and though they shy away from the spotlight, they are still together today.

The Golden Bachelor’s first and only couple got married in January 2024 and finalized their divorce in June.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.